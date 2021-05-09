estado de alarma"No tengo palabras": Madrid, Barcelona… las calles se inundan de gente de fiesta tras terminar oficialmente el estado de alarma

Por

A las 00.00 horas del domingo se ponía fin al estado de alarma. A las 00.01 las calles más céntricas de las grandes ciudades ya estaban a rebosar de gente.

Como si la pandemia ya no existiera, muchas personas han relacionado el fin del estado de alarma con la vuelta a la normalidad precovid, situación que ha dejado imágenes alarmantes en zonas como el centro de Madrid, Barcelona o Salamanca.

Muchos periodistas y usuarios de redes sociales han captado los primeros momentos del fin de semana sin estado de alarma, que además ha coincidido con unas temperaturas veraniegas, cuestión que siempre anima a muchos a salir a la calle.

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas