estado de alarma"No tengo palabras": Madrid, Barcelona… las calles se inundan de gente de fiesta tras terminar oficialmente el estado de alarma
A las 00.00 horas del domingo se ponía fin al estado de alarma. A las 00.01 las calles más céntricas de las grandes ciudades ya estaban a rebosar de gente.
Como si la pandemia ya no existiera, muchas personas han relacionado el fin del estado de alarma con la vuelta a la normalidad precovid, situación que ha dejado imágenes alarmantes en zonas como el centro de Madrid, Barcelona o Salamanca.
Muchos periodistas y usuarios de redes sociales han captado los primeros momentos del fin de semana sin estado de alarma, que además ha coincidido con unas temperaturas veraniegas, cuestión que siempre anima a muchos a salir a la calle.
Ni se alcanzan los 30 minutos sl #FinEstadoDeAlarma en Barcelona que la plaza Virreina está a rebosar. Sin presencia policial. pic.twitter.com/GVScwxHLbY
— Alejandro Pérez-Vico (@aperezvico) May 8, 2021
Así está ahora mismo la Puerta del Sol. Gente saltando, abrazándose, unos haciendo la conga… No tengo palabras. pic.twitter.com/I5L8SKXn4x
— Fernando H. Valls (@FernandoHValls) May 8, 2021
Finaliza el estado de alarma y así están Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Salamanca…
Incivismo e irresponsabilidad.
¿De qué vale celebrar "el fin de algo" cuando a su vez significa el comienzo de otra cosa probablemente aún peor?
Para reflexionar.#FinEstadoDeAlarma #AsíNo pic.twitter.com/674xELstAf
— ES.DECIR (@esdecirdiario) May 9, 2021
Puerta del sol 23:45 vs 00:00 lol #FinEstadoDeAlarma pic.twitter.com/93sTa3kaVi
— InstaFerrero (@InstaFerrero) May 8, 2021
La Puerta del Sol ahora mismo. Casi 80.000 muertos en poco más de un año. Pero nos da igual. Alucinante ???? #COVID19 #FinEstadoDeAlarma pic.twitter.com/aXtbFb995c
— Chema de Lucas (@chemadelucas) May 8, 2021
Mañana, esa Europa que envía el Fondo de Ayuda Europea a España, verá como a los españoles les importa nada que mueran 100mil ciudadanos y que se hundan los negocios.
386 de incidencia en Madrid y los que nos gobernarán en el futuro, de fiesta.#subnormales #COVID19 #Salamanca pic.twitter.com/6fQyUBckGE
— Rutenius (@Rutenius1) May 9, 2021
