Real Madrid - SevillaLos memes más cachondos sobre la mano de Militao ante el Sevilla
Polémica jugada durante el encuentro este domingo entre el Real Madrid y el Sevilla. El árbitro pitó un penalti al defensa brasileño, Éder Militao, por una jugada en la que tocó el balón con la mano. A partir de ahí, el debate ¿fue correcta la decisión arbitral o no lo fue?
Los argumentos, a favor y en contra, en la prensa deportiva. Los memes y el cachondeo, por supuesto, en Twitter. Estos son algunos ejemplos:
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) May 9, 2021
— Tuan (@____tuan) May 9, 2021
El Militao de los Caídos. pic.twitter.com/ZDhULCmOOu
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) May 10, 2021
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) May 10, 2021
Lo de Militao. pic.twitter.com/Kr04aWBJch
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) May 9, 2021
— Tuan (@____tuan) May 9, 2021
— Dani (@cavi_daniel) May 9, 2021
La lucha cada año es más bestial! pic.twitter.com/juvxlRl8a0
— Elpaquito_3 (@elpaquito_3) May 10, 2021
Militao llegando al entrenamiento hoy. pic.twitter.com/a64jbHAdoe
— Elpaquito_3 (@elpaquito_3) May 10, 2021
Militao pic.twitter.com/LeUmMrz4NQ
— 6 paragueros ???????????????????????? (@Sampaalioli) May 9, 2021
— Dani (@cavi_daniel) May 9, 2021
— Tuan (@____tuan) May 9, 2021
— Todos Locos????Chocolate de Canela ???? (@todoslokos_) May 10, 2021
