Real Madrid - SevillaLos memes más cachondos sobre la mano de Militao ante el Sevilla

Por

Polémica jugada durante el encuentro este domingo entre el Real Madrid y el Sevilla. El árbitro pitó un penalti al defensa brasileño, Éder Militao, por una jugada en la que tocó el balón con la mano. A partir de ahí, el debate ¿fue correcta la decisión arbitral o no lo fue?

Los argumentos, a favor y en contra, en la prensa deportiva. Los memes y el cachondeo, por supuesto, en Twitter. Estos son algunos ejemplos:

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas