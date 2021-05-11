Fin del estado de alarmaEl tuit del actor Pedro Pascal sobre el desmadre tras el fin del estado de alarma: "¿Se puede expresar más con menos?"

Tan solo un nombre propio y un emoticono le han bastado al actor Pedro Pascal para mostrar en Twitter cómo se sintió al ver las imágenes de los macrobotellones en el centro de la capital tras el fin del estado de alarma.

El desmadre sin distancia social y sin mascarillas en el que cientos de personas celebraban en las calles la eliminación del toque de queda y de los cierres perimetrales hizo llevarse a muchos las manos a la cabeza, incluso más allá del nuestras fronteras.

El intérprete de Narcos y The Mandalorian escribió "Madrid" junto a un corazón roto mostrando su desazón por la situación. Su breve pero conciso mensaje acumula ya más de 3.000 retuits y 27.000 likes.

Muchos internautas respondieron al mensaje de Pascal indicándole que las aglomeraciones no solo se estaban produciendo en Madrid. Mientras, otros se sumaron a la indignación colectiva que ya había nacido en las redes sociales por estos hechos. 

 

