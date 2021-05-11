Fin del estado de alarmaEl tuit del actor Pedro Pascal sobre el desmadre tras el fin del estado de alarma: "¿Se puede expresar más con menos?"
Tan solo un nombre propio y un emoticono le han bastado al actor Pedro Pascal para mostrar en Twitter cómo se sintió al ver las imágenes de los macrobotellones en el centro de la capital tras el fin del estado de alarma.
El desmadre sin distancia social y sin mascarillas en el que cientos de personas celebraban en las calles la eliminación del toque de queda y de los cierres perimetrales hizo llevarse a muchos las manos a la cabeza, incluso más allá del nuestras fronteras.
El intérprete de Narcos y The Mandalorian escribió "Madrid" junto a un corazón roto mostrando su desazón por la situación. Su breve pero conciso mensaje acumula ya más de 3.000 retuits y 27.000 likes.
Madrid ????
— Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) May 9, 2021
Muchos internautas respondieron al mensaje de Pascal indicándole que las aglomeraciones no solo se estaban produciendo en Madrid. Mientras, otros se sumaron a la indignación colectiva que ya había nacido en las redes sociales por estos hechos.
Dice Madrid pero es en toda España, ayer acabo el estado de alarma, y la gente salió y hicieron fiestas ilegales por toda España en masa sin distancia de seguridad
— Jaime (@Jaime54997230) May 9, 2021
+ Barcelona
+ Bilbao
+ Donostia
+ Sevilla
+ Girona
+ …
— Víctor GH (@tupperwhere) May 9, 2021
Qué más necesitáis para ver lo mal que lo estáis haciendo? https://t.co/HU9WOJBcg7
— Antonio (@AnttChic) May 10, 2021
A Mandalorian tambien le duele Madrid https://t.co/bUUG0BvsLL
— ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? (@JavierBuceta) May 11, 2021
¿Se puede expresar más con menos? https://t.co/wYoAuu3vHI
— Maggie Palazón (@maggiepalazon) May 10, 2021
hasta pedro pascal está decepcionado… telita https://t.co/QTJHX8g8P7
— c (@heeyycriss) May 9, 2021
