Rufian"Usted no es un patriota, usted es una rémora": el repaso de Rufián en un minuto y medio a un ex alto cargo de la Policía imputado en Kitchen
"Señor Pino, usted no es un patriota. Usted es una rémora para este país". Con esas palabras termina su intervención Gabriel Rufián, diputado de ERC en el Congreso de los Diputados, tras preguntar a Eugenio Pino, exnúmero dos de la Policía, durante la comisión de investigación del Congreso sobre la operación Kitchen.
Este final de Rufián se debe a la respuesta que ofrece Pino cuando es preguntado sobre hasta dónde llegaría por España. "Hacer todo es todo. Seguramente la ley no existiría si tuviéramos que hacer todo por España", dice el expolicía investigado. Esa frase, que pone los pelos de punta, es la que se ha viralizado en redes sociales.
El caso Kitchen es el que gira en torno al robo de datos pertenecientes a Luis Bárcenas, extesorero del PP, para proteger, supuestamente, a los altos cargos del Partido Popular que podrían ser implicados en sobresueldos.
1'27'' que lo resumen todo.
Que se sepa. pic.twitter.com/PUmNCqOnuT
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) May 13, 2021
