En los últimos días, los ataques de Israel contra Palestina están provocando cientos de muertes y destrozos. En un territorio donde la tensión ya era una realidad cotidiana, la violencia contra el pueblo palestino no deja de crecer sin límites.

El lanzamiento de cohetes israelíes ha perjudicado, incluso, a la prensa que se encuentra en el lugar. La sede de varios medios internacionales, entre ellos Associated Press y Al Jazeera, también fue derribada.

Sin embargo, justamente esos periodistas están permitiendo ver al mundo lo que ocurre en Palestina. En este caso, el corresponsal Yousef Alhelou ha publicado un vídeo en Twitter donde se ve a un fotoperiodista arriesgando su vida para capturar los ataques de Israel.

Unas imágenes estremecedoras.

Standing solid to document brutal lethal Israeli air strikes.. allow me to introduce to you our brave Palestinain photojournalists and press workers who strive to do their work despite the risks #GazaUndrrAttack#PalestineUnderAttack#Media #Press #Journalism pic.twitter.com/KEYhQgQLWH

— Yousef Alhelou (@YousefAlhelou) May 14, 2021