El estremecedor vídeo que un fotoperiodista graba a escasos metros de un bombardeo de Israel

Captura del vídeo de Yousef Alhelou. - TWITTER

En los últimos días, los ataques de Israel contra Palestina están provocando cientos de muertes y destrozos. En un territorio donde la tensión ya era una realidad cotidiana, la violencia contra el pueblo palestino no deja de crecer sin límites.

El lanzamiento de cohetes israelíes ha perjudicado, incluso, a la prensa que se encuentra en el lugar. La sede de varios medios internacionales, entre ellos Associated Press y Al Jazeera, también fue derribada.

Sin embargo, justamente esos periodistas están permitiendo ver al mundo lo que ocurre en Palestina. En este caso, el corresponsal Yousef Alhelou ha publicado un vídeo en Twitter donde se ve a un fotoperiodista arriesgando su vida para capturar los ataques de Israel.

Unas imágenes estremecedoras.

 

"Permaneciendo firme para documentar los brutales y letales ataques aéreos israelíes. Permitidme presentaros a nuestros valientes fotoperiodistas palestinos y trabajadores de prensa, quienes se esfuerzan para hacer su trabajo a pesar de los riesgos", relata Alhelou.

