La plataforma HBO Max ha estrenado este miércoles el esperado tráiler del reencuentro de los protagonistas de Friends, que se podrá ver a partir del 27 de mayo en Estados Unidos. En el avance, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry y David Schwimmer conversan sobre lo que supuso la serie para sus carreras, repasan guiones antiguos y repiten su mística noche de trivial en el plató original.

Hay que decir, eso sí, que esta reunión especial no sería un episodio de ficción como tal sino un programa retrospectivo con entrevistas con el reparto. Aún así, las imágenes de los míticos protagonistas juntos de nuevo han desatado el cariño en las redes. Y, como no, los memes y los comentarios:

