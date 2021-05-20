TwitterLos memes más desternillantes con el reencuentro de ‘Friends’
La plataforma HBO Max ha estrenado este miércoles el esperado tráiler del reencuentro de los protagonistas de Friends, que se podrá ver a partir del 27 de mayo en Estados Unidos. En el avance, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry y David Schwimmer conversan sobre lo que supuso la serie para sus carreras, repasan guiones antiguos y repiten su mística noche de trivial en el plató original.
Hay que decir, eso sí, que esta reunión especial no sería un episodio de ficción como tal sino un programa retrospectivo con entrevistas con el reparto. Aún así, las imágenes de los míticos protagonistas juntos de nuevo han desatado el cariño en las redes. Y, como no, los memes y los comentarios:
Juernes ya! pic.twitter.com/7fLs3Kdydh
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) May 20, 2021
17 años después vuelve #Friends una de las series más vistas mundialmente y regresa en una épica reunión. ✍???? Ya tenemos trailer oficial #FriendsTheReunion pic.twitter.com/A4pnZAAPIC
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) May 20, 2021
Los actores de Friends están muy mayores, en cambio tú que viste la serie original estás igualito.
— Bad Moon Rising (@bamoonr) May 20, 2021
¿Os parece mayor Matt Leblanc? Pensad ahora que Inda y él nacieron el mismo mes del mismo año.
— Mauro Entrialgo (@Tyrexito) May 20, 2021
Same Energy.#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/jZeD9aFZCz
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) May 19, 2021
#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/yx8k8dZ1mj
— BAINK – El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) May 20, 2021
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) May 20, 2021
Qué fuerte que Friends haya fichado a Hristo Stoichkov pic.twitter.com/AXP2siaZrN
— Diógenes ADN (@AdnDiogenes) May 20, 2021
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) May 20, 2021
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) May 20, 2021
Jennifer Aniston a los 52 // yo a los 23 pic.twitter.com/82AYz69U6N
— Aitor (@galisteoaitor) May 19, 2021
Yo, con mis amigas y amigos viendo la #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/C414R3dMjf
— Jorge Baez ???? (@Cuacarraquear2) May 19, 2021
— Usuario Arroba (@Mongolear) May 19, 2021
— Vallés We Can! (@sivaritta) May 19, 2021
— Vallés We Can! (@sivaritta) May 19, 2021
Friends de tus padres pic.twitter.com/9M4N2ORaYS
— El Hematocrítico (@hematocritico) May 20, 2021
Les hice esto para que celebren su #FriendsReunion. pic.twitter.com/ldP39gQvIM
— Willy Holland (@willyholland) May 19, 2021
Alegrándome con las fotos de la #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/ydJdOgpS2E
— Simpsonito (@SimpsonitoMX) May 19, 2021
— Secret Base (@secretbase95) May 20, 2021
Si se me ha saltado la lágrima con el trailer… ni me quiero imaginar el próximo día 27
— Cristijoy (@cristijoyyy) May 20, 2021
La mejor serie de la historia ????
— Nyotsun (@Nyotsun) May 19, 2021
Phoebe 22 años después jajajajajaja #FriendsReunion
— iNgRiD ???????????? (@scklovers) May 19, 2021
El Tribunal de Estrasburgo ratifica que Ross y Rachel no estaban juntos cuando él se acostó con la chica de la fotocopiadora https://t.co/7xQlycnFUE pic.twitter.com/VpqwXTxyk6
— El Mundo Today (@elmundotoday) May 20, 2021
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) May 20, 2021
