"Cuando Yolanda Díaz le dice a Teo ‘le voy a dar un dato…’ , Teo se mete debajo del escaño…". Así resume un tuitero lo que viene sucediendo desde ya hace un tiempo en el Congreso de los Diputados, cada vez que la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Yolanda Díaz, responde al secretario general del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea. Su exposición, educada y plagada de datos, se ha convertido ya en un habitual y este miércoles durante la Sesión de Control, no fue una excepción.

El nuevo repaso de Díaz a Egea, dejó decenas de reacciones en las redes:

