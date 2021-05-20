Twitter"Yolanda pone en su sitio a Teo, no importa cuándo leas esto": el último capítulo del ya habitual repaso de la vicepresidenta
"Cuando Yolanda Díaz le dice a Teo ‘le voy a dar un dato…’ , Teo se mete debajo del escaño…". Así resume un tuitero lo que viene sucediendo desde ya hace un tiempo en el Congreso de los Diputados, cada vez que la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Yolanda Díaz, responde al secretario general del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea. Su exposición, educada y plagada de datos, se ha convertido ya en un habitual y este miércoles durante la Sesión de Control, no fue una excepción.
Teodoro García Egea ha ido a preguntarle a Yolanda Díaz por los "recortes" que (supuestamente) prepara el Gobierno.
Los dos minutos de respuesta de la vicepresidenta hablan por sí solos: pic.twitter.com/IAWlqm1p6k
— Aitor Riveiro (@ikaitor) May 19, 2021
Yolanda Díaz también se ha comprometido por partida doble a derogar en 2021 la reforma laboral del PP.
"Si no, rendiré cuentas y haré lo que tenga que hacer"https://t.co/2Yfvt5BdlL pic.twitter.com/VEmUUzzBma
— Aitor Riveiro (@ikaitor) May 19, 2021
Yolanda Díaz lleva toda la semana advirtiendo de forma taxativa que en 2021 se derogará la reforma laboral del PP. Hoy hasta tres veces lo ha dicho en el Congreso
A Nadia Calviño no parece que le haga mucha gracia???? pic.twitter.com/ilg6QSvjk5
— Aitor Riveiro (@ikaitor) May 19, 2021
El nuevo repaso de Díaz a Egea, dejó decenas de reacciones en las redes:
A Teodoro García Egea se le van a hacer eternas las sesiones de control a la ministra Yolanda Díaz. pic.twitter.com/WEMJM1alHb
— Martina Velarde (@MartinaVelardeG) May 19, 2021
Cuando Yolanda Díaz le dice a Teo "le voy a dar un dato…" , Teo se mete debajo del escaño…Teo ya ha aprendido que llega zasca…????
— PaulMacca15 ????✊???? (@Macca15Paul) May 19, 2021
Yolanda pone en su sitio a Teo, no importa cuando leas esto. ????????????
— Julia (@MedinaRabasco) May 19, 2021
No sé si después de estas últimas semanas, Teodoro García Egea echará de menos a Pablo Iglesias para evitar estas respuestas de Yolanda Díaz.
pic.twitter.com/MwgCRXgNe8
— Josué Coello (@josue_coello) May 19, 2021
Voy a comprarme un sombrero para quitármelo ante @Yolanda_Diaz_ cada vez que abre la boca. https://t.co/thCmFnRjB2
— América Mery Mer (@beersandpeanuts) May 19, 2021
Todos los miércoles, después del repaso de @Yolanda_Diaz_ ???? pic.twitter.com/XJjzjPp3KR
— ????M. Pilar Cardenes ???? (@maripicb) May 19, 2021
Jajajajajaja! Cómo disfruto con los repasos que le da cada miércoles. Pero oye, el lanzador de aceitunas no escarmienta… será masoca.
— Srtasalander (@srtaalander) May 19, 2021
Semana tras semana, en el Congreso, la misma historia. Pobre Teo… ????
— Javier Decimavilla (@javideci) May 19, 2021
Datos, argumentos, rigurosidad… entre tanta mediocridad política, Yolanda Díaz, dignifica la cámara. Se puede estar, o no, de acuerdo con sus políticas pero es una diputada digna de representarnos. Hace política.
— Ignacio Lancharro (@ilm93) May 19, 2021
Y hasta aquí niños el meneo semanal de la Vicepresidente Yolanda Díaz a Teodoro…..
— RepubliPau ????????❤ ???? (@PauLeonCoru) May 19, 2021
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>