"A veces que usen nuestras frases no es plato de buen Gürtel": el zasca viral del creador de ‘Aquí no hay quien viva’ al PP
Imagen de archivo de los creadores de la serie Laura Caballero y Alberto Caballero, y el actor Ricardo Arroyo. - Carlos Dafonte / AFP
Desde que Yolanda Díaz entró en el Gobierno, ha realizado numerosas intervenciones que quedarán almacenadas en la memoria colectiva. Especialmente, cuando se trata de interactuar con Teodoro García Egea, secretario general del Partido Popular, a quien Díaz no duda en dejar en evidencia en cada momento.
Sin embargo, el PP ha intentado atacar a Díaz en Twitter con un vídeo en el que señalan la mirada de la ministra Nadia Calviño, utilizando una frase de la popular serie de televisión Aquí No Hay Quien Viva. Aunque, a veces la partida no sale como uno quiere. Alberto Caballero, creador de la serie ha respondido al tuit del PP con más ingenio que el del propio partido.
A veces que usen nuestras frases no es plato de buen Gürtel. https://t.co/weeKrLskAI
— Alberto Caballero (@alber_caballero) May 19, 2021
La frase utilizada por el PP la pronunciaba Paloma Cuesta cuando regaló una triste lamparita a Mauri y Fernando con motivo del amigo invisible, para sorpresa y decepción de estos dos. No obstante, en su respuesta, Caballero hace referencia a una de las tramas de corrupción del partido de Pablo Casado. Algo que los tuiteros no han dejado pasar.
La costumbre de apropiarse de lo ajeno…
— Josemi Cassani (@JosemiCassani) May 19, 2021
Pues confiscadles el felpudo.
— Alex López (@2Alicante) May 19, 2021
Al que no le Gurtel que no mire
— Mikel (@Mikelhm) May 20, 2021
