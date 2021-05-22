"Amenazar a un niño es de mafioso y de inhumano": la chirigota del carnaval de Cádiz que le planta cara a Vox y su criminalización de los menores migrantes

"El carnaval de Cádiz no se calla". El tuitero PabloMM ha querido replicar un fragmento de una chirigota muy oportuna para los tiempos que corren. Ahora que muchos están aprovechando la crisis humanitaria en Ceuta para cargar contra los migrantes, ahora que se le escucha a la ultraderecha farfullar amenazas y miedo, conviene tener muy en cuenta la letra de esta canción.

Una letra más que necesaria en estos tiempos que algunos tuiteros no han dudado en dedicar y otras en reivindicar:

