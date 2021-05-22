"Amenazar a un niño es de mafioso y de inhumano": la chirigota del carnaval de Cádiz que le planta cara a Vox y su criminalización de los menores migrantes
"El carnaval de Cádiz no se calla". El tuitero PabloMM ha querido replicar un fragmento de una chirigota muy oportuna para los tiempos que corren. Ahora que muchos están aprovechando la crisis humanitaria en Ceuta para cargar contra los migrantes, ahora que se le escucha a la ultraderecha farfullar amenazas y miedo, conviene tener muy en cuenta la letra de esta canción.
A propósito de la enésima campaña de criminalización de los menores migrantes por parte de Vox. El carnaval de Cádiz no se calla. pic.twitter.com/alTWJKMjlh
— PabloMM (@pablom_m) May 21, 2021
Una letra más que necesaria en estos tiempos que algunos tuiteros no han dudado en dedicar y otras en reivindicar:
Dedicado a Cristina segui
— RISAHE ???? SFSN (@RISAHE1) May 22, 2021
Cádiz es MU grande
Aporto mi granito de arena pic.twitter.com/l8N7L4sxrH
— R0cs€r (@R0cser) May 21, 2021
Increíble como escribe Tino Tovar. Te dejo por aquí otra maravilla suya sobre los niños refugiados. https://t.co/A6FJywZADX
— Chico Castilla (@chico_castilla) May 22, 2021
No sé si te habías percatado, yo acabo de darme cuenta, tienen la bandera republicana pintada alrededor de la boca. Más maravilloso aún.
— FIDE (@FrtRios) May 21, 2021
Sin humanidad no somos nada???????????????????????? bravoo!!!
— Perri Mori (@MoriPerri) May 22, 2021
