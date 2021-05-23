Como si no hubiera pandemia: la polémica celebración de liga de afición y jugadores del Atlético de Madrid que enfurece a los tuiteros

El Atlético de Madrid consiguió hacerse finalmente con el título de liga. La euforia de aficionados y jugadores, sin embargo, ha dejado algunas imágenes polémica.

La plantilla del equipo colchonero, al terminar el partido contra el Valladolid y hacerse con el trofeo liguero, salieron a las afueras del estadio, al parking donde se encontraban cientos de aficionados que se habían desplazado a la ciudad pucelana con la esperanza de celebrar una victoria histórica.

En ese momento, la locura se desató y los deportistas se mezclaron con aficionados, sin respetar distancias de seguridad y sin portar mascarillas. La imagen de Oblak, el guardameta del equipo, es una de las más llamativas.

"Donde está la pandemia, que yo la vea"

