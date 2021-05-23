Como si no hubiera pandemia: la polémica celebración de liga de afición y jugadores del Atlético de Madrid que enfurece a los tuiteros
El Atlético de Madrid consiguió hacerse finalmente con el título de liga. La euforia de aficionados y jugadores, sin embargo, ha dejado algunas imágenes polémica.
La plantilla del equipo colchonero, al terminar el partido contra el Valladolid y hacerse con el trofeo liguero, salieron a las afueras del estadio, al parking donde se encontraban cientos de aficionados que se habían desplazado a la ciudad pucelana con la esperanza de celebrar una victoria histórica.
En ese momento, la locura se desató y los deportistas se mezclaron con aficionados, sin respetar distancias de seguridad y sin portar mascarillas. La imagen de Oblak, el guardameta del equipo, es una de las más llamativas.
???????????? DON JAN OBLAK
???? @rbnatm
pic.twitter.com/OARCRP7ijS
— Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) May 22, 2021
"Donde está la pandemia, que yo la vea"
Dónde está la pandemia. https://t.co/HC57thAoev pic.twitter.com/qhOJNOzOYo
— Mamen Hidalgo (@Mamen_Hidalgo) May 22, 2021
se terminó la pandemia y no avisaron???? menuda vergüenza https://t.co/JrpkGFAm0Z
— almu ???? ???????? (@almu_mendoza) May 23, 2021
Se confirma que la única concentración prohibida en 2021 fue el 8M. pic.twitter.com/6BDfrd0fIw
— PabloMM (@pablom_m) May 22, 2021
Imagínate que oblak tiene el covid, que se lo pega a 3-4 personas de ahí y esas 3-4 personas a sus familiares..
Súper divertido no? No vamos a decir las consecuencias…
— Sergio MG (@sergiomg91) May 23, 2021
