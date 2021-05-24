Twitter¿Por qué llora Luis Suárez? Los mejores memes con la imagen del delantero del Atlético de Madrid tras ganar la liga
El Atlético de Madrid se coronó este fin se semana campeón de Liga. La victoria se consumó el sábado al ganar 1-2 frente al Valladolid. Entre las imágenes de la alegría para los seguidores del club madrileño, la de Luis Suárez, el delantero uruguayo que ha sido decisivo para la victoria. En un vídeo, se le ve sentado en el césped, hablando por con su familia por videoconferencia y llorando de emoción.
¡Gracias, @LuisSuarez9! ❤️
— ❤️???????? CAMPEONES ????❤️???? (@Atleti) May 22, 2021
Una imagen que ha ocupado su espacio en los medios de comunicación… y también en las redes, que prefieren tomárselo todo a guasa.
Estos son los mejores memes que le han dedicado:
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) May 24, 2021
— Mr. Daltónico ???? ???? (@Mr_daltonico) May 23, 2021
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) May 24, 2021
— ???????????????? ℂ???????????????????????????????????????????? (@danicp1980) May 24, 2021
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) May 24, 2021
— Supel Latón ???? (@Supel_Laton) May 24, 2021
— Albert (@AlbertBadalona) May 24, 2021
Cuando te meten en un grupo de wasap de padres del cole pic.twitter.com/C56COWFKJp
— Alvaro (@almorenito82) May 23, 2021
— Larry Walters (@LarryWalters_) May 23, 2021
— Don Chalecos© (@donchalecos) May 23, 2021
Mañana lunes ???? pic.twitter.com/Ab1ba7LnO6
— Madsen (@VictorEleDe) May 23, 2021
— ZOTON (@catacerca) May 23, 2021
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) May 23, 2021
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) May 23, 2021
Acompaña a Luis Suárez en esta triste historia… pic.twitter.com/5hemNjGNit
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) May 23, 2021
— PorculeoIntenso (@PorculeoIntenso) May 24, 2021
— un loco a domicilio (@WANSHAP) May 23, 2021
Luis Suárez: "Entonces así se siente cuando los valientes lloran."#AtleticodeMadrid pic.twitter.com/wjO4lAWAh7
— Simpsonito (@SimpsonitoMX) May 23, 2021
— Gabardina (@gabardinos) May 23, 2021
— Partido CorruPPto (@c072075) May 24, 2021
— Christian Martin (@ZgzMartin) May 23, 2021
— MiniKondo (@kondonsito) May 23, 2021
???????????? pic.twitter.com/Co6N0RPT9T
— Fran D huevos (@Francis98717758) May 24, 2021
— Fran D huevos (@Francis98717758) May 24, 2021
— Daemon Doc ®️ (@DaemonDoc10) May 24, 2021
