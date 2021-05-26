Por Tremending

El Tribunal Supremo se opone a conceder el indulto a los doce líderes independentistas catalanes condenados por sedición, malversación y desobediencia por el ‘procés’. Los magistrados consideran que no se ha vulnerado el principio de proporcionalidad de las penas a las que fueron condenados y que no hay prueba o indicio de arrepentimiento por parte de ellos.

Una noticia que es mucho más elocuente, si recuperamos otra publicada en El País en septiembre de 1993. Reza así: "El Supremo, favorable al indulto a Tejero por razones de utilidad, pero no de Justicia". Y es que muchas veces, dos noticias se entienden mejor juntas:

La noticia, firmada por Julio M. Lázaro, recoge en su texto: "Sala de lo Militar del Tribunal Supremo se pronunció ayer -por cinco votos a favor y tres en contra- a favor del indulto al ex teniente coronel golpista Antonio Tejero Molina, pese a reconocer que no existen razones de justicia que hagan necesaria la medida y admitir que Tejero es reincidente y no está arrepentido". Aquel indulto fue solicitado "por la Archicofradía de la Celeste, Real y Militar Orden de Nuestra Señora de la Merced".

Finalmente Tejero no fue indultado, pero sí Alfonso Armada. Diferentes gobiernos del PP y del PSOE han recurrido a la figura jurídica del indulto para conmutar parcial o totalmente una pena. El récord para condenados por corrupción lo ostenta el gobierno de José María Aznar, con 139 de los 232 indultos.

Son muchos los tuiteros que también han comentado este hecho:

Pero el Supremo se pronunció a favor del indulto de Tejero. Y de eso es de lo que se estaba hablando aquí, del pronunciamiento del supremo a favor o en contra de los indultos. Pero cada cual lleva el ascua a su sardina… — Sr_Baxter (@UnGordoMas2) May 26, 2021

El mismo Supremo que estaba a favor del indulto de Tejero. https://t.co/7vhrq44tN2 — ???????????????? (@Runit001) May 26, 2021

Eso es que no le ven las razones de utilidadhttps://t.co/1VpU9AQVX0 — Angel Martin (@jamc99) May 26, 2021

Los jueces del supremo puestos por el PP actúan políticamente, son un peligro! — Rosa Isabel (@RosaIsa38309247) May 26, 2021

Las altas instancias de la justicia española siempre tan imparcial y nada politizadas. — Kl2 (@ohjojbb) May 26, 2021

Donde va a parar, sacar urnas de cartón es muchísimo más grave que un teniente coronel secuestre el congreso dando tiros. — rafa (@rafa00498) May 26, 2021

Poner urnas ❌

Entrar en el parlamento y disparar al techo ✅ — † Danny † ???? (@Danny_saez) May 26, 2021

Excepto si te llamas Tejero o Armada — Fernando Aragonés/❤️ (@ferarca2) May 26, 2021

Su opinión que, afortunadamente, no es vinculante. — Juan Alonso (@JuanHitless) May 26, 2021