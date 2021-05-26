TwitterDos noticias se entienden mejor juntas: el Supremo y su postura sobre los indultos del ‘procés’ y de Tejero
El Tribunal Supremo se opone a conceder el indulto a los doce líderes independentistas catalanes condenados por sedición, malversación y desobediencia por el ‘procés’. Los magistrados consideran que no se ha vulnerado el principio de proporcionalidad de las penas a las que fueron condenados y que no hay prueba o indicio de arrepentimiento por parte de ellos.
Una noticia que es mucho más elocuente, si recuperamos otra publicada en El País en septiembre de 1993. Reza así: "El Supremo, favorable al indulto a Tejero por razones de utilidad, pero no de Justicia". Y es que muchas veces, dos noticias se entienden mejor juntas:
La noticia, firmada por Julio M. Lázaro, recoge en su texto: "Sala de lo Militar del Tribunal Supremo se pronunció ayer -por cinco votos a favor y tres en contra- a favor del indulto al ex teniente coronel golpista Antonio Tejero Molina, pese a reconocer que no existen razones de justicia que hagan necesaria la medida y admitir que Tejero es reincidente y no está arrepentido". Aquel indulto fue solicitado "por la Archicofradía de la Celeste, Real y Militar Orden de Nuestra Señora de la Merced".
Finalmente Tejero no fue indultado, pero sí Alfonso Armada. Diferentes gobiernos del PP y del PSOE han recurrido a la figura jurídica del indulto para conmutar parcial o totalmente una pena. El récord para condenados por corrupción lo ostenta el gobierno de José María Aznar, con 139 de los 232 indultos.
Relacionada: Terroristas, policías torturadores, condenados por los GAL… los indultos más polémicos del PP
Pero el Supremo se pronunció a favor del indulto de Tejero.
Y de eso es de lo que se estaba hablando aquí, del pronunciamiento del supremo a favor o en contra de los indultos.
Pero cada cual lleva el ascua a su sardina…
El mismo Supremo que estaba a favor del indulto de Tejero. https://t.co/7vhrq44tN2
Eso es que no le ven las razones de utilidadhttps://t.co/1VpU9AQVX0
Los jueces del supremo puestos por el PP actúan políticamente, son un peligro!
Las altas instancias de la justicia española siempre tan imparcial y nada politizadas.
Donde va a parar, sacar urnas de cartón es muchísimo más grave que un teniente coronel secuestre el congreso dando tiros.
Poner urnas ❌
Entrar en el parlamento y disparar al techo ✅
Excepto si te llamas Tejero o Armada
Su opinión que, afortunadamente, no es vinculante.
