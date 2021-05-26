Museo de Cera de Madrid¿Museo de cera o de los horrores? El desopilante hilo sobre las figuras más irreconocibles
Figura de Fernando Alonso en el Museo de Cera de Madrid
No hay duda de que Madrid es conocida por su gran variedad de museos, y entre la visita del Prado y el Reina Sofía una parada obligatoria es el mítico Museo de Cera. Entre sus figuras encontramos las caras más famosas del mundo, aunque a veces cueste algo reconocerlas. Así lo demuestra el hilo de Twitter creado por el usuario @MartinLthQueen, que enseña las figura menos parecidas a sus personajes reales de todo el museo. Fernando Alonso tuvo que estar realmente emocionado por su victoria el día que lo retrataron.
HILO con algunas de las peores figuras que han pasado por el Museo de Cera de Madrid pic.twitter.com/tgLW9w5de1
— Martin Luther Queen (@MartinLthQueen) May 25, 2021
Y es que los deportistas son de poner caras extrañas por el esfuerzo, por eso no ha sido solo el piloto de Formula1 quien ha salido poco agraciado en su escultura, los tenistas Rafa Nadal y Roger Federer tampoco han ganado este partido.
Rafa Nadal, primo hermano del perezoso de Ice Age pic.twitter.com/Zu4M280Rnk
— Martin Luther Queen (@MartinLthQueen) May 25, 2021
Roger Federer, o ese yonki tan majete que te pide un cigarro en la entrada del metro pic.twitter.com/Q8L27KbJOj
— Martin Luther Queen (@MartinLthQueen) May 25, 2021
Es cierto que el Museo de Cera tiene su propia sala de los horrores con varias esculturas de terror, pero es que con algunos de los retratos de los famosos la línea entre las diferentes secciones se ha empezado a desdibujar. En otras, los parecidos son tan lejanos que no sabrás identificarlos.
David Bisbal da grimilla, pero nada comparado con el colega de detrás pic.twitter.com/fj2gTryTBz
— Martin Luther Queen (@MartinLthQueen) May 25, 2021
La familia monst… La reina y la infanta pic.twitter.com/pL6wME3kHo
— Martin Luther Queen (@MartinLthQueen) May 25, 2021
Ricky Martin pasado de botox pic.twitter.com/guj4gevML1
— Martin Luther Queen (@MartinLthQueen) May 25, 2021
A la ficción tampoco acaban de cogerle el truco, Harry Potter aparenta ser un señor de 50 años muy bajito.
Harry Potter, aunque bien podría ser el señor Galindo pic.twitter.com/bZlIBVAihr
— Martin Luther Queen (@MartinLthQueen) May 25, 2021
Gandalf y Camilo Sesto pic.twitter.com/13oEwL3Yv1
— Martin Luther Queen (@MartinLthQueen) May 25, 2021
El Museo de Cera forma es una visita obligatoria en Madrid en el que si no te gusta, después de la muestra de estas escultura, te aseguramos que al menos podrás echarte unas risas.
