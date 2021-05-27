InstagramCandela Peña denuncia que su hijo de nueve años y ella han sido amenazados de muerte
Candela Peña ha denunciado que ella y su hijo, de tan solo nueve años, han sido amenazados a través de redes sociales.
La actriz ha reproducido en Instagram algunas de las amenazas recibidas, como "¿Qué pasa con tu hijo? Le voy a matar" o "Como no me quites la denuncia te juro que mato a tu hijo y esta vez no es broma".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Candela Peña ha explicado que una de las fotografías de su hijo no había sido publicada anteriormente, por lo que decidió recurrir a la Policía Nacional, a la que ha agradecido en Instagram su ayuda.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
También ha agradecido el cariño de sus seguidores, a los que les ha dado unas "gracias infinitas" porque "el amor y el respeto pueden siempre".
Sin embargo, las amenazas han vuelto a repetirse.
Muchas compañeras de trabajo como Paula Echevarría o la fotógrafa Sera Zelva han mostrado su apoyo a la actriz a través de sus cuentas de Instagram. En las stories publicadas, se ven como denuncian públicamente las amenazas que está sufriendo Candela Peña. Ambas mencionan a la Policía Nacional pidiéndoles que "actúen ya" y que "no haya nada que lamentar".
