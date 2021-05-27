Por Tremending

Candela Peña ha denunciado que ella y su hijo, de tan solo nueve años, han sido amenazados a través de redes sociales.

La actriz ha reproducido en Instagram algunas de las amenazas recibidas, como "¿Qué pasa con tu hijo? Le voy a matar" o "Como no me quites la denuncia te juro que mato a tu hijo y esta vez no es broma".

Candela Peña ha explicado que una de las fotografías de su hijo no había sido publicada anteriormente, por lo que decidió recurrir a la Policía Nacional, a la que ha agradecido en Instagram su ayuda.

También ha agradecido el cariño de sus seguidores, a los que les ha dado unas "gracias infinitas" porque "el amor y el respeto pueden siempre".

Sin embargo, las amenazas han vuelto a repetirse.

Muchas compañeras de trabajo como Paula Echevarría o la fotógrafa Sera Zelva han mostrado su apoyo a la actriz a través de sus cuentas de Instagram. En las stories publicadas, se ven como denuncian públicamente las amenazas que está sufriendo Candela Peña. Ambas mencionan a la Policía Nacional pidiéndoles que "actúen ya" y que "no haya nada que lamentar".