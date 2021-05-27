Twitter"Da el perfil repetitivo del patriota": la aplaudida reflexión de Javier Aroca sobre la multa de Hacienda a Miguel Bosé
La polémica sigue rodeando la vida de Miguel Bosé. Según ha publicado el diario El País, la Agencia Tributaria reclama al cantante 55.350 euros más otros 23.536 euros de sanción por deducirse gastos personales a través de una de sus empresas.
Relacionada: "Al acabar se monta en su unicornio alado y desaparece cantando Amante Bandido": la entrevista a Bosé, comentada por los tuiteros
El artista, que ha recibido muchas críticas en los últimos tiempos por sus teorías negacionistas y anticavunas con la covid, se habría deducido el IVA de gastos personales "como la compra de jamones y embutidos, tratamientos de fisioterapia, su entrenador personal, el servicio doméstico o reparaciones en el jardín de su vivienda".
Un asunto que ha sido tratado por los medios de comunicación y ha provocado muchas reacciones, entre ellas la del tertuliano Javier Aroca. Este miércoles, en el programa Las Cosas Claras, de Jesús Cintora, ha dejado una opinión sobre Bosé que se ha viralizado en las redes:
???? Javier Aroca (@JavierArocaA), sobre la multa de Hacienda a Miguel Bosé:
???? "Da el perfil repetitivo del patriota: mucha exigencia de libertad, mucha crítica al Gobierno, pero luego escabullirse de sus obligaciones fiscales".
???? #Lascosasclaras132
???? https://t.co/mwvfkPwbyc pic.twitter.com/RDc8qlzMpZ
— Las Cosas Claras (@cosasclarastve) May 26, 2021
Grande Aroca….
— Pakidermo Chico (@PakidermoC) May 26, 2021
????????????????
— jam (@JamPepo) May 26, 2021
???????????? lo has clavao!! Son todos iguales, no fallan…
— Txeji ???????? (@chejostyle) May 26, 2021
Patriota de boquilla…… patriota de banderita o patriota de pulsera…..y engañar a Hacienda.
No falla.
— El Manco de Lepanto ۞???? (@ElmancodeLepan2) May 26, 2021
