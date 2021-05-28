UltraderechaEl rapapolvo de la concejala de Ceuta Fátima Hamed al representante de Vox: "Cuando falta el respeto a cualquiera nos lo falta a todos"
Este jueves, los medios se hicieron eco de una monumental bronca en la Asamblea de Ceuta por las provocaciones del portavoz ultraderechista, Carlos Verdejo, a otros representantes a cuenta de la reciente crisis migratoria. Un representante de Vox que, por cierto, ya ha protagonizado antes otras salidas de tono con todo tipo de comentarios xenófobos incluidos.
Esto es Vox.
Se suspende el Pleno de la Asamblea de Ceuta por un comentario del portavoz del partido fascista a la portavoz y diputada del Movimiento por la Dignidad y la Ciudadanía, Fátima Hamed.
El PP le ha dicho al de Vox:
"Es un sinvergüenza y un racista. Usted, Abascal…" pic.twitter.com/QVmTIYtWAn
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) May 27, 2021
Lo que pasó más desapercibido fue el rapapolvo de la concejala y portavoz del Movimiento por la Dignidad y la Ciudadanía, Fátima Hamed Hossain, al representante de Vox.
"Lo que más le molesta a usted y a su grupo es tener que debatir y ver constantemente aquí en los plenos la pluralidad de la sociedad de Ceuta […] Cuando usted falta al respeto a cualquier miembro de esta sociedad, nos falta al resto a todos. Y alguien que falta al respeto a todos tampoco se merece mucho respeto".
Ante los constantes insultos racistas de la ultraderecha y su miseria moral, más @FatimaHHossain
Niegan la diversidad hasta en una ciudad como Ceuta, porque odian al diferente. Son supremacistas. Han venido a montar el circo y a vivir del cuento, no a solucionar problemas. pic.twitter.com/5YHZcCBhp4
— Miquel Ramos (@Miquel_R) May 27, 2021
"El líder de las mamandurrias a nivel nacional". Nunca había oído una definición tan acertada
— Noemí Pérez (@NoemiNPerez) May 27, 2021
Esta mujer es bravísima!! Con 4 frases les deja a la altura del betún.
— palibili ???????????????????? (@palibili) May 27, 2021
Cuánto tienen que aprender de Fátima el resto de políticos del panorama nacional.
— Youssef M. Ouled (@ymouled) May 27, 2021
Cuando tengamos a @FatimaHHossain en el Congreso a los de V????X les da algo .
— Librepensador ???? (@1789Libertario) May 27, 2021
Fátima, hacia delante y decirte que los pones muy en su sitio, enhorabuena ????????.
— JICKY (@velajimenez69) May 28, 2021
Fátima,eres una de mis ídolos. Contigo no tienen réplica.????
— María Ferrera (@nanasi100) May 27, 2021
Que grande eres Fátima ????
— Angeles Velasco Calvo???????? (@velascocalvo58) May 27, 2021
Admirable. Este país necesita muchas @FatimaHHossain
— Manuel Torres Tortosa (@mtorrestortosa) May 27, 2021
Desarmando trolls con la palabra y la cabeza alta.
— s rachinas (@SRachinas) May 27, 2021
