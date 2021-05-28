UltraderechaEl rapapolvo de la concejala de Ceuta Fátima Hamed al representante de Vox: "Cuando falta el respeto a cualquiera nos lo falta a todos"

Por

Este jueves, los medios se hicieron eco de una monumental bronca en la Asamblea de Ceuta por las provocaciones del portavoz ultraderechista, Carlos Verdejo, a otros representantes a cuenta de la reciente crisis migratoria. Un representante de Vox que, por cierto, ya ha protagonizado antes otras salidas de tono con todo tipo de comentarios xenófobos incluidos.

Lo que pasó más desapercibido fue el rapapolvo de la concejala y portavoz del Movimiento por la Dignidad y la Ciudadanía, Fátima Hamed Hossain, al representante de Vox.

"Lo que más le molesta a usted y a su grupo es tener que debatir y ver constantemente aquí en los plenos la pluralidad de la sociedad de Ceuta […] Cuando usted falta al respeto a cualquier miembro de esta sociedad, nos falta al resto a todos. Y alguien que falta al respeto a todos tampoco se merece mucho respeto".

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas