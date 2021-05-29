Imagen del vídeo de Pantomima Full. - TWITTER

Por Tremending

El mundo está lleno de gente de todo tipo. Los hay más amables y los hay desagradables; simpáticos y apáticos; corteses e idiotas. Y, en esta ocasión, son los chicos de Pantomima Full quienes nos traen un resumen de ello en un vídeo de Twitter; concretamente, del perfil del cretino promedio. El que siempre tiene la razón, aunque no la tenga.

"Quiero hablar con tu superior o con alguien que sepa hacer bien su trabajo", "La gente que no hace bien su trabajo no me da pena. Cuanto antes los echas, antes espabilan", "Pides la hoja de reclamaciones y se acojonan. Se vuelven amables, te piden perdón, te invitan a algo…", son algunas de las joyitas que suelta este tipo de gente.

Porque criticar el trabajo de otros nunca está de más, según los cretinos. Desde el taxista hasta el camarero, pidiendo hojas de reclamaciones y exigiendo todo lo que le apetece, con su toque de mala leche.