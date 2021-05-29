Portada New York Times"Solo eran niños:" la aplaudida portada de ‘The New York Times’ con los 67 menores fallecidos por los bombardeos de Israel en Palestina
La misma semana en la que la ONU ha sugerido que Israel podría estar cometiendo crímenes de guerra contra el pueblo palestino, The New York Times sacaba una portada en torno al conflicto en Oriente Medio que ha gustado en redes sociales.
La portada del rotativo estadounidense imprime las caras de los menores muertos en Gaza por los bombardeos israelíes. La portada hay que imaginarla en el contexto de EEUU, un país con grandes alianzas en Israel y con una comunidad judía muy influyente.
The New York Times sigue al diario israelí Haaretz y publica en portada las fotos de los 67 menores palestinos muertos por bombardeos israelíes en Gaza:
"They Were Just Children": "Solo eran niños"
"Querían ser doctores, artistas, líderes" pic.twitter.com/s2ntDcNEr4
— Olga Rodriguez Francisco (@olgarodriguezfr) May 29, 2021
Esta portada es una respuesta a la que publicó el diario Haaretz, un medio israelí que en su página principal ponía las fotos de los menores muertos con la frase "este es el precio de la guerra". El tono del comentario no gustó y el medio americano no tardó en dar la réplica.
Haaretz israeli daily newspaper prints on its front page the photos of 67 children who were killed in Gaza, with the title: "this is the price of the war". pic.twitter.com/ek2jFWExCI
— Dana Naomy Mills (@DanaNaomyMills) May 27, 2021
Las respuestas dentro de los ambientes progresistas han sido de gran aplauso, que valoran el atrevimiento de The New York Times.
????????????????????
— Anita Botwin ???? (@AnitaBotwin) May 29, 2021
El Holocausto no puede utilizarse de coartada para el exterminio del pueblo Palestino.
Si yo fuera judío estaría avergonzado de esta política criminal.
— beldaperez (@beldaperez_) May 29, 2021
Portadas así en la prensa española es lo que hace falta.
— Carlos Dieguez (@karlospucela) May 29, 2021
gran portada, necesaria
— Tato ???? (@tatoferrer) May 29, 2021
