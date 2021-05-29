La misma semana en la que la ONU ha sugerido que Israel podría estar cometiendo crímenes de guerra contra el pueblo palestino, The New York Times sacaba una portada en torno al conflicto en Oriente Medio que ha gustado en redes sociales.

La portada del rotativo estadounidense imprime las caras de los menores muertos en Gaza por los bombardeos israelíes. La portada hay que imaginarla en el contexto de EEUU, un país con grandes alianzas en Israel y con una comunidad judía muy influyente.

Esta portada es una respuesta a la que publicó el diario Haaretz, un medio israelí que en su página principal ponía las fotos de los menores muertos con la frase "este es el precio de la guerra". El tono del comentario no gustó y el medio americano no tardó en dar la réplica.

Haaretz israeli daily newspaper prints on its front page the photos of 67 children who were killed in Gaza, with the title: "this is the price of the war". pic.twitter.com/ek2jFWExCI

— Dana Naomy Mills (@DanaNaomyMills) May 27, 2021