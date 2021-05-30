GuardiolaEl aplaudido gesto de Guardiola tras perder la Champions que no se suele ver en el fútbol
Final de la Champions League. El Manchester City, entrenado por Josep Guardiola, es derrotado por el Chelsea.
Futbolistas del Manchester City se quitan la medalla de plata de la Liga de Campeones. Un gesto muy extendido en las grandes finales.
Pep Guardiola, un respetito, en cambio besa la medalla.
El detalle del del exjugador y entrenador del Barcelona es apreciado por muchos tuiteros, como el periodista Xabier Fortes, quien critica en Twitter a los futbolistas que desprecian el metal y alaba la actitud del míster del Manchester City.
Mientras algunos hacen ostentación de quitarse la medalla de subcampeón, Guardiola la besa.. Grande???? pic.twitter.com/e9uU10uMLa
— Xabier Fortes (@xabierfortes) May 29, 2021
Las críticas, en este caso más directas, también han llegado desde el sector del periodismo deportivo.
Así, Paloma del Río censuró que los futbolistas del City se quitasen la medalla de subcampeones de la Champions, como habían hecho el pasado miércoles los del Manchester United al perder en la Europa League ante el Villarreal.
Un subcampeón olímpico jamás se quitaría la medalla que le acaban de poner. Por segunda vez en una semana, vemos a los jugadores que han perdido la final, quitándosela del cuello con rabia y desdén. A gestionar su frustración no les han enseñado ¿verdad?
— palomadelrioTVE (@PalomadelrioTVE) May 29, 2021
En el caso del Manchester United, hubo un jugador que, al igual que Guardiola, tuvo el noble gesto de no quitarse la medalla pese a caer derrotado ante el Villarreal: el delantero uruguayo Edinson Cavani.
