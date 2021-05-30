Pablo Casado"Igual debería dejar la política": la exdirectora de Salud de Ayuso triunfa con una respuesta a Casado

Esta semana, Pablo Casado participó en la IV Feria Nacional para la Repoblación de la España Rural, donde dijo que los políticos no tienen "que intervenir en la vida de los demás".

"Los políticos no tenemos que intervenir en la vida de los demás. Yo no puedo decir la gente tiene que dejar de comer carne o comprar menos ropa", argüía el político.

Pues ha sido Yolanda Fuentes, que dimitió como responsable de Salud Pública de Madrid al estar en desacuerdo con Ayuso sobre solicitar el pase a la Fase 1 durante la desescalada de la primavera de 2020, la que ha puesto un tuit que se ha viralizado.

"Si su objetivo no es legislar para mejorar la vida y el futuro de los españoles, igual debería dejar la política. Porque para hacer lo q nos sale de la peineta sin mirar el bien común ni el propio no necesitamos a nadie", aseguraba la mujer desde su perfil de Twitter.

