"Federer abandona París para centrarse en la hierba". No, no es que el tenista suizo haya dejado el deporte para dedicar todo su tiempo a cierto psicotrópico, es simplemente una frase un poco abierta en un tuit del diario El Mundo que ha despertado todo tipo de reacciones humorísticas en las redes:

La noticia da cuenta de la retirada de Roger Federer de Roland Garros con el objetivo de descansar de cara a llegar al torneo de Wimbledon, que se juega en pista de hierba. La frase de El Mundo, sin embargo, ha dejado decenas de reacciones de tuiteros que se lo han tomado a guasa:

