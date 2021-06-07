Twitter‘El Mundo’ dice que Federer abandona París para "centrarse en la hierba" y desata el cachondeo: "Un amigo mío hizo lo mismo con la ESO"
"Federer abandona París para centrarse en la hierba". No, no es que el tenista suizo haya dejado el deporte para dedicar todo su tiempo a cierto psicotrópico, es simplemente una frase un poco abierta en un tuit del diario El Mundo que ha despertado todo tipo de reacciones humorísticas en las redes:
Federer abandona París para centrarse en la hierba https://t.co/w51VVCDDyp
— EL MUNDO (@elmundoes) June 6, 2021
La noticia da cuenta de la retirada de Roger Federer de Roland Garros con el objetivo de descansar de cara a llegar al torneo de Wimbledon, que se juega en pista de hierba. La frase de El Mundo, sin embargo, ha dejado decenas de reacciones de tuiteros que se lo han tomado a guasa:
LO habéis puesto a huevo ???????????????????????? , sólo ha faltado poner que se iba a Jamaica ????????
— Gemma fmsf (@FmsfGemma) June 6, 2021
Un amigo mío hizo lo mismo con la ESO
— Guccimpancé (@guccimpance) June 6, 2021
https://t.co/rau6ozCb2w pic.twitter.com/0geiV0NrmQ
— La Resistencia en Movistar+ (@LaResistencia) June 7, 2021
No dejen las contraseñas de Twitter al becario, ¡por Dios!. pic.twitter.com/jnVYi6nnqW
— B. Garci (@BGarcinuno) June 6, 2021
— N. (@Mr_Aurus) June 7, 2021
Para centrarse en la hierba??? pic.twitter.com/v5OFqxpVQ8
— edu garcia (@kiwi7813) June 6, 2021
Ambiguo titular. pic.twitter.com/2kJ8VtJyxq
— //Fernando Vidal (@f_vidalarmario) June 6, 2021
Si este no es el titular del año yo me voy de la vida.
— N o i (@AaAdddRiii) June 6, 2021
Tampoco hace falta que lo digais así, todo el mundo tiene sus vicios…
— Miguel Fuentes Collado (@MiguelF65739244) June 6, 2021
Este titular se puede malinterpretar….no digo mas????????
— ????????????????SeTh???????????????? (@SeTh43646794) June 6, 2021
No pensaba que se referían a esto cuando llamaban a Wimbledon
EL JARDÍN DE FEDERER!!! pic.twitter.com/wJ2YVlUsgz
— Dani Aguado (@aguado_dani) June 6, 2021
Jesé hizo lo mismo el año pasado
— Kilgore (@billkilgore_) June 6, 2021
— amigo ese cono (@Chuckoonkee) June 6, 2021
Esto lo hicieron muchos de mi instituto y no salieron en ningún periódico https://t.co/CdE3us5Gla
— Hojitas (@HUM_ANA15) June 7, 2021
Maravilloso titular. https://t.co/vEVCEgM1jB
— David Fernández (@naroh) June 6, 2021
— Fran Sánchez Marcos (@FranSanchezMarc) June 7, 2021
