Yolanda DíazEl repaso de Yolanda Díaz a Teodoro García Egea: "Lo de cada miércoles"
El repaso de Yolanda Díaz a Teodoro García Egea es ya una rutina de la Sesión de control al Gobierno. El secretario general del Partido Popular ha recibido un tremendo rapapolvo por parte de la ministra de Trabajo a cuenta de la reforma laboral: "Lo que le sale caro a España es la corrupción del PP".
Díaz ha reprochado así al diputado y secretario general del PP el "daño" que ha causado la reforma laboral que solo ha servido, ha dicho, para "destruir" empleo y "precarizar".
Rapapolvo de Yolanda Díaz a García Egea por la reforma laboral: "Lo que le sale caro a España es la corrupción del PP" pic.twitter.com/gtBhRQx0ij
— Público (@publico_es) June 9, 2021
La diputada de Vox, Macarena Olona, salió en defensa de García Egea: "Deje de hablar de la reforma laboral del PP y empiece por dar las gracias al señor García Egea", mientras que Díaz ha tirado de ironía para responder: "Tengo dudas de quién habla en nombre de quién. El PP y Vox, fusionados a través de la señora Olona".
Olona: "Deje de hablar de la reforma laboral del PP y dé las gracias a García Egea. Gracias a ello, usted se está codeando con las élites económicas"
Díaz: "Tengo dudas de quién habla en nombre de quién. El PP y Vox fusionados a modo de binomio a través de la señora Olona" pic.twitter.com/1iEu8bXU9J
— Público (@publico_es) June 9, 2021
El cara a cara entre Yolanda Díaz y la oposición se ha hecho viral, una vez más, como el pan de "cada miércoles":
Visto lo de cada miércoles entre Yolanda Díaz y Teodoro García Egea, no sé si el número dos del PP echa de menos a Pablo Iglesias.
— Josué Coello (@josue_coello) June 9, 2021
El repaso semanal de @Yolanda_Diaz_ a @TeoGarciaEgea es tan brutal que Teodoro pierde los papeles y la educación, semana tras semana. pic.twitter.com/wMTgLpCsAQ
— Angel l. Hernández (@Angel_L_Hern) June 9, 2021
Nano Naniano! pic.twitter.com/Th8M2M8vZC
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) June 9, 2021
Tocado y hundido con su aseituna????????
— @R3B3L2 ???? (@R3B3L24) June 9, 2021
Me encantan las interpelaciones parlamentarias a Yolanda Díaz. Las respuestas y hostias que da son antológicas.
— Manuel Benítez (@mbenitezmoral) June 9, 2021
Bueno pues tras la merienda que le acaba de dar a García Egea, podemos recordar que para derogar la reforma laboral hace falta el apoyo del PSOE (y no se va a tener).
— ????Sergio el de Bio ????️???? #NoalaCensuraParental (@ProfeNaemows) June 9, 2021
