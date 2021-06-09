Yolanda DíazEl repaso de Yolanda Díaz a Teodoro García Egea: "Lo de cada miércoles"

El repaso de Yolanda Díaz a Teodoro García Egea es ya una rutina de la Sesión de control al Gobierno. El secretario general del Partido Popular ha recibido un tremendo rapapolvo por parte de la ministra de Trabajo a cuenta de la reforma laboral: "Lo que le sale caro a España es la corrupción del PP".

Díaz ha reprochado así al diputado y secretario general del PP el "daño" que ha causado la reforma laboral que solo ha servido, ha dicho, para "destruir" empleo y "precarizar".

La diputada de Vox, Macarena Olona, salió en defensa de García Egea: "Deje de hablar de la reforma laboral del PP y empiece por dar las gracias al señor García Egea", mientras que  Díaz ha tirado de ironía para responder: "Tengo dudas de quién habla en nombre de quién. El PP y Vox, fusionados a través de la señora Olona".

El cara a cara entre Yolanda Díaz y la oposición se ha hecho viral, una vez más, como el pan de "cada miércoles":

