Twitter"Queréis privatizar hasta la palabra "libertad": las respuestas a un tuit del PP madrileño a Susana Díaz

"Esta publicación infringe el copyright". Esta es la bromita de la cuenta oficial del PP de la Comunidad de Madrid, con la idea de que la palabra "libertad" les pertenece. En concreto, el tuit de los conservadores era una respuesta a otro mensaje de la candidata a las primarias del PSOE andaluz, Susana Díaz.

El PP se permite incluso bromear con esta cuestión, tras una campaña electoral en Madrid en la que se lanzó a patrimonializar esa palabra, en lo que algún tuitero resumió como un "secuestro" del término.

Estas son algunas respuestas que el tuit del PP madrileño ha recibido:

