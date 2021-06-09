Twitter"Queréis privatizar hasta la palabra "libertad": las respuestas a un tuit del PP madrileño a Susana Díaz
"Esta publicación infringe el copyright". Esta es la bromita de la cuenta oficial del PP de la Comunidad de Madrid, con la idea de que la palabra "libertad" les pertenece. En concreto, el tuit de los conservadores era una respuesta a otro mensaje de la candidata a las primarias del PSOE andaluz, Susana Díaz.
Esta publicación infringe el copyright. https://t.co/1xhYbJ3zkQ
— PP Comunidad de Madrid (@ppmadrid) June 8, 2021
El PP se permite incluso bromear con esta cuestión, tras una campaña electoral en Madrid en la que se lanzó a patrimonializar esa palabra, en lo que algún tuitero resumió como un "secuestro" del término.
Relacionadas: "Las palabras también se pueden secuestrar": cómo la derecha trata ahora de adueñarse de la palabra "libertad"
Estas son algunas respuestas que el tuit del PP madrileño ha recibido:
Antes ya habían privatizado el sol….
— GELU (@ANGEL01357) June 8, 2021
Infringe el copyright d Vox no guardar el minuto d silencio hoy en Asamblea?? Miserables
— Ana #Quédatenacasa❣ (@AnaMaseda3) June 8, 2021
— Carlos Velasco ???? ???????? (@CarlosVelasco_5) June 8, 2021
Vuestra cuenta la lleva un mono con platillos, correcto? O eso o Pecas https://t.co/TIr7AqY9Us
— MarmotaKasiragi (@MarmotaKasiragi) June 8, 2021
Está el PP para reclamar nada.
— Raeioul (@RaeioulESC) June 8, 2021
El partido que aprobó la ley mordaza hablando de que tiene el copyright de la palabra libertad.
— V (@V_The_Masked) June 8, 2021
Al Capone quejándose de Oliver Twist
— Agente Cipollino (@The_Soup1) June 8, 2021
La libertad era de todos pero el uso de la palabra es sólo suyo. https://t.co/mwKfCyzCT8
— Kaerás conmigo ???????? (@K0D3N) June 8, 2021
Creo que vosotros ya copiasteis a William Wallace ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/lHBrbl74FY
— Arturo Formariz P. (@arturoforp) June 9, 2021
Los del PP son capaces de hasta privatizar una palabra https://t.co/UdC5SE4o9h
— Willy ◢ ◤ (@William_TripleG) June 8, 2021
