AMORUn anciano gallego construye un banco a su mujer con artrosis para que pueda descansar mientras pasea

Por

Manuel Souto, el protagonista de esta historia, es un jubilado gallego de 82 años de A Estrada (Pontevedra) que ha querido construir un banco sencillo, de madera, sin barnizar ni lijar, para que su mujer de 79 años, con artrosis, pueda sentarse a descansar durante sus paseos diarios.

Manuel asegura que su mujer solicitó hace bastante tiempo un banco al Ayuntamiento, y ante el silencio de este, decidió ponerse manos a la obra y hacer realidad el sueño a su mujer. "Caminamos 900 metros. Pero ahora se cansa mucho y el problema es que no hay donde sentarse en dos kilómetros a la redonda", explica Manuel Souto a NIUS. En el banco, Manuel ha querido dejar un mensaje bien claro sobre quiénes tienen prioridad en él, "Respeten, para mayores".

Los vecinos del barrio de esta pareja de jubilados han reaccionado de manera eufórica. Hasta le han pedido que construya más, ya que hay muchas más personas que lo necesitan, "pero ya les dije que no. Hice este única y exclusivamente para mi mujer", zanja Manuel a NIUS.

Como era de esperar, las redes se han volcado ante este acto de amor, con mensajes como "cuanto amor".

