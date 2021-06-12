La doble vara de medir de ‘El Mundo’ con un presidente elegido por los ciudadanos y una que se autoproclama
Los titulares varían en función de quién los protagonice. Para El Mundo, tal y como nos recuerda la periodista de RT Helena Villar en tuit que se ha convertido en viral, difiere mucho si se trata de Pedro Castillo, ganador de las elecciones peruanas, o de Jeanine Áñez, la que fuera presidenta ilegítima de Bolivia y ahora en prisión. En el caso de Castillo, y pese a que las urnas le han dado la presidencia por un estrecho margen, el citado medio insiste en "autoproclamación".
En cambio, en el caso de Áñez el tratamiento es bien diferente incluso cuando las urnas no avalaron su presidencia. Así lo explica Villar: "Cuando la autoproclamación de la ‘Angelina Jolie de Bolivia’ a golpe de Biblia de dos kilos te pareció más legítima que el resultado de unos comicios y sigues creyéndote prensa seria".
— Helena Villar (@HelenaVillarRT) June 11, 2021
