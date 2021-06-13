Manifestación ColónCachondeo con un manifestante de Colón vestido con una cabeza de toro: los tuiteros lo comparan con los disfraces del asalto al Capitolio
El reencuentro de las tres derechas en la plaza de Colón de Madrid ha dejado algunas estampas inesperadas, y no precisamente por los políticos, como aquella vez de 2019.
El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, en voz de Carmen Calvo, ha sido muy contundente con esta marcha: "Colón es la foto de la impotencia de no aceptar la moción de censura", ha dicho la vicepresidenta primera del Ejecutivo.
Sin embargo, las redes sociales han hecho viral a un hombre que ha acudido a la protesta contra los indultos a los presos por el procès. Camiseta de España, cabeza de toro y brazos en jarra. Todo un espécimen que ha conquistado Internet.
Necesitamos saber quién es el famoso bajo la máscara.#FachSinger pic.twitter.com/Lh4TpJPJ37
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) June 13, 2021
Las bromas han corrido como la pólvora, ya que una imagen así, que recuerda a la algunos seguidores de Donald Trump durante el asalto al Capitolio, no se ve todos los días.
Damas y caballeros: Con tod@s ustedes el más atractivo, el más glamouroso, el yerno que toda madre desea, poseedor de cinco másters, que habla ocho idiomas, y con la voz de Sinatra.
El único e irrepetible:
Toro de Colón.#Colón#indultos#Madrid pic.twitter.com/19mTFSwe56
— Rata Des-lletrada™ ???????????????? (@RataDesletrada) June 13, 2021
Los americanos siempre lo hacen mejor. pic.twitter.com/RdCnAMwXp8
— Alvaro Velasco (@alvaro_velasco) June 13, 2021
Recordad que el toro no sufre. pic.twitter.com/K9BrRfJSo4
— lamordaza.com (@lamordaza_com) June 13, 2021
Vicente Vallés. https://t.co/N6uAaqVyyV
— Txepi Txarrak ???? (@TxepiTxarrak) June 13, 2021
Albert Rivera https://t.co/EnajJp0dNR
— Esther Coronado (@Esthertrek) June 13, 2021
FIGO. https://t.co/iuecruBdMn
— Alvaro Velasco (@alvaro_velasco) June 13, 2021
