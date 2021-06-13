Manifestación ColónCachondeo con un manifestante de Colón vestido con una cabeza de toro: los tuiteros lo comparan con los disfraces del asalto al Capitolio

El reencuentro de las tres derechas en la plaza de Colón de Madrid ha dejado algunas estampas inesperadas, y no precisamente por los políticos, como aquella vez de 2019.

El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, en voz de Carmen Calvo, ha sido muy contundente con esta marcha: "Colón es la foto de la impotencia de no aceptar la moción de censura", ha dicho la vicepresidenta primera del Ejecutivo.

Sin embargo, las redes sociales han hecho viral a un hombre que ha acudido a la protesta contra los indultos a los presos por el procès. Camiseta de España, cabeza de toro y brazos en jarra. Todo un espécimen que ha conquistado Internet.

Las bromas han corrido como la pólvora, ya que una imagen así, que recuerda a la algunos seguidores de Donald Trump durante el asalto al Capitolio, no se ve todos los días.

