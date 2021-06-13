Contra la ultraderecha en Francia, con la ultraderecha en España: el tuit viral sobre las manifestaciones del fin de semana
Fin de semana de contrastes. Miles de manifestantes, la mayoría simpatizantes de la izquierda francesa, marcharon este sábado en París para protestar contra el auge de la ultraderecha, a una semana de unas elecciones regionales en las que puede lograr unos buenos resultados.
En cambio, este domingo la concentración contra los indultos a los políticos presos del procés en la madrileña Plaza de Colón organizado por la derecha ha reunido a entre 126.000 –según la Policía Municipal de Madrid— y 25.000 –según la Policía Nacional–, que han coreado consignas en contra del Gobierno. Vox, PP y Ciudadanos han estado presentes en la marcha.
Estos dos momentos han sido reunidos en un tuit por el periodista Javier Gallego Crudo, que denota algo de tristeza por ver cómo Francia se manifiesta contra la ultraderecha mientras que Madrid agrupa concentraciones de partidos con la misma orientación política.
Ayer en París, manifestación contra la ultraderecha.
Hoy en Madrid, manifestación de la ultraderecha. pic.twitter.com/vlYyAHUfR7
— Javier Gallego Crudo (@carnecrudaradio) June 13, 2021
