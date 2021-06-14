Convención del PP"¿Convención o rave?", el vídeo que presenta el nuevo lema del PP para su próxima convención nacional

Por

"Creemos en España. Creemos un futuro en libertad". Con estas dos frases y a ritmo de música de rave ha presentado el Partido Popular el nuevo lema de la formación para su próxima convención nacional que se celebrará en València en octubre.

Un vídeo que algunos usuarios de Twitter no han podido evitar calificar como "no apto para epilépticos":

 

 

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas