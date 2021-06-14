Polémica en MadridEl repaso de Iñaki Gabilondo a Ayuso por su mención al rey: "Está siendo un poco analfabeta institucional"
El periodista Iñaki Gabilondo ha cargado duramente contra las palabras pronunciadas por Isabel Díaz Ayuso en la manifestación contra los indultos a los presos del procés, en la madrileña plaza de Colón. La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid interpeló directamente al jefe del Estado, preguntando ante los miles de asistentes congregados: "¿El rey va a firmar estos indultos?"
Gabilondo no daba crédito a la salida de la presidenta de la Comunidad, a la que ha querido dirigirse para recordarle que el rey no tiene la potestad para negarse a firmar esos indultos, a tenor del artículo 62 del Título II de la Constitución.
"El rey no puede decir que no", ha señalado el periodista, antes de recomendarle a Isabel Díaz Ayuso que se ojee de nuevo la Constitución: "Vamos a decirle a Díaz Ayuso, que está siendo un poco analfabeta institucional en esta materia, que de aquí al sábado, que es cuando va a tomar posesión, que se dé un repasito a la Constitución que tanto predica", apostillaba Gabilondo.
????️ VÍDEO | Iñaki Gabilondo invita a Díaz Ayuso a leerse la Constitución: "Está siendo un poco analfabeta institucional" https://t.co/9kvcHk4EjU @UnCafeConInaki en @HoyPorHoy con @AngelsBarcelo pic.twitter.com/Vy2vwwcq4w
— Cadena SER (@La_SER) June 14, 2021
Las reacciones de los twitteros y twitteras a las declaraciones de Gabilondo no se han hecho esperar:
Como siempre Iñaki Gabilondo dando en el clavo
— Nieves Diaz Serrano (@nievesdserrano) June 14, 2021
Para ser analfabeta, os ha barrido del mapa.
— V@lendj (@TipsterWin84) June 14, 2021
Es que los analfabetos tambien saben barrer!
— La pobre Pili (@pgoytre) June 14, 2021
La faenilla pic.twitter.com/z2tb41PWw9
— ????☠️ ubicador demente ????☠️ (@hubicador) June 14, 2021
