El periodista Iñaki Gabilondo ha cargado duramente contra las palabras pronunciadas por Isabel Díaz Ayuso en la manifestación contra los indultos a los presos del procés, en la madrileña plaza de Colón. La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid interpeló directamente al jefe del Estado, preguntando ante los miles de asistentes congregados: "¿El rey va a firmar estos indultos?"

Gabilondo no daba crédito a la salida de la presidenta de la Comunidad, a la que ha querido dirigirse para recordarle que el rey no tiene la potestad para negarse a firmar esos indultos, a tenor del artículo 62 del Título II de la Constitución.

"El rey no puede decir que no", ha señalado el periodista, antes de recomendarle a Isabel Díaz Ayuso que se ojee de nuevo la Constitución: "Vamos a decirle a Díaz Ayuso, que está siendo un poco analfabeta institucional en esta materia, que de aquí al sábado, que es cuando va a tomar posesión, que se dé un repasito a la Constitución que tanto predica", apostillaba Gabilondo.


