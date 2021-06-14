Rufián y PitingoGabriel Rufián y Pitingo protagonizan un cruce de tuits por la concentración en Colón
La concentración en Colón a la que han acudido Vox, PP y Ciudadanos, marcada por un ambiente predominado por la extrema derecha, ha provocado multitud de discusiones y reacciones en Twitter. Una de las más sonadas ha sido el cruce de mensajes entre el diputado de ERC Gabriel Rufián, que ha sido entrevistado por Público, y el cantante Antonio Manuel Álvarez, que es el nombre real de Pitingo.
El choque empezó cuando el representante independentista compartió una imagen de los manifestantes que se reunieron en la mítica plaza madrileña acompañada de una descripción: "Narcosala". Pitingo replicó esa publicación con una no muy ingeniosa respuesta. "Yo no voy a insultarle pues ETA foto, perdón, quise decir ESTA FOTO LO DICE TODO", reprochó el cantante.
Gabriel Rufián llama "NARCOSALA "
a la manifestación pacífica, manifestación emociónate y ejemplar en la plaza de Colón.
Yo no voy a insultarle pues ETA foto, perdón, quise decir ESTA FOTO LO DICE TODO.
VIVA ESPAÑA Y LA GENTE BUENA???????? https://t.co/O87cxrRWWF pic.twitter.com/UAMu1MiyvK
— PITINGO ® (@Pitingo) June 13, 2021
"¿Vuestro día qué tal?", se preguntó Rufián citando el comentario de Pitingo. Hubo una nueva respuesta por parte del autor, que recordó unas palabras del líder catalán en las que afirmaba que dejaría su escaño en el Congreso de los Diputados para regresar a Catalunya. "Muy emocionante", añadió Rufián a la conversación.
Vuestro dia qué tal? https://t.co/VB30Pg1u0g
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) June 13, 2021
Y el tuyo? No te siento contento, anímate coño que la vida son dos días. pic.twitter.com/djlvIZvDFW
— PITINGO ® (@Pitingo) June 13, 2021
El intercambio de palabras concluyó con un último tuit del artista, que manifestó: "Gracias, Gabriel, y no quemaron nada por lo visto, hay que ver cómo son estos fascistas que no destrozan nada, está el mundo al revés, paisano. Un abrazo".
Gracias Gabriel, y no quemaron nada por lo visto, hay que ver como son estos fascistas que no destrozan nada, esta el mundo al revés paisano. Un abrazo
— PITINGO ® (@Pitingo) June 13, 2021
