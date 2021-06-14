TwitterLos memes más tronchantes con el manifestante con una cabeza de toro en Colón
La manifestación de las derechas este domingo en Colón dejó muchas conclusiones, no muy positivas para Pablo Casado, que digamos…
Relacionada: "Casado, el pagafantas de Colón": los tuiteros analizan la manifestación de las tres derechas
Pero también dejó algunas imágenes. Entre las más comentadas está una que se está moviendo por las redes con lo que parece ser un manifestante con una cabeza de toro.
Cuando lo pides por AliExpress vs Cuando te llega pic.twitter.com/G0xIlkHVSs
— Doctor Jekyll (@bicicletagris) June 13, 2021
Estos son algunos de los montajes más tronchantes que se están moviendo en las últimas horas:
— Gustavo también es un bien de mercado (@GustavoHigon) June 13, 2021
D'aquí uns minuts, cap a les 10.50 h o així, al @maticatradio deixeu de representar-nos ???? pic.twitter.com/W1AhwcYjHm
— Dolors Boatella (@DolorsBoatella) June 14, 2021
Resumen de la manifestación en Colón. pic.twitter.com/6rE2grkdIi
— Madsen (@VictorEleDe) June 13, 2021
Altered Facha pic.twitter.com/dPMZtGKNDD
— ???????? (@JPonstantine) June 13, 2021
— Usuario Arroba (@Mongolear) June 13, 2021
¡Qué cachondos los ciclistas Belgas!
Buenos días followers Guadiana. pic.twitter.com/SN6Izx0x43
— DON KIJOTEAK (@DonKijoteak) June 14, 2021
— Dolors Boatella (@DolorsBoatella) June 13, 2021
— Josep Català (@escolteume) June 13, 2021
Quién se esconderá debajo de la máscara de toro en Mask Singer? ???? pic.twitter.com/0P1zHLwha9
— Madsen (@VictorEleDe) June 13, 2021
-La MonguerSeñal! Hay que ir a Colón!!!! pic.twitter.com/SlWEQmjpLj
— ᴇʟ ᴍᴏғᴇ ???????????????? (@MofetaEl) June 13, 2021
Almodóvar saca un remake de uno de sus mayores éxitos pic.twitter.com/HwGMVaNGrX
— Rimanegra (@rimanegra) June 13, 2021
Como te ves / como te ven los demás. pic.twitter.com/obnILtaBNN
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) June 13, 2021
Lujuria en Colón pic.twitter.com/NlmgRfQFbc
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) June 13, 2021
— றଇהіқ???? (@86Monik37) June 13, 2021
"Choose your fighter" pic.twitter.com/nuDyW3no5Z
— No, gracias. (@NoFumoTabaco) June 13, 2021
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) June 13, 2021
South Park Colón pic.twitter.com/LoFTBhkcCH
— BAINK – El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) June 13, 2021
— Sospechoso Habitual©???? (@alemore75) June 13, 2021
— Laura O. ???????? (@Ormellix) June 13, 2021
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) June 13, 2021
Arreglao. pic.twitter.com/1aoG2OvRT3
— Me llamo Mulo (@AbreCesar23) June 13, 2021
— José Manuel (@MiniBarkley) June 13, 2021
¿No os pasa que volvéis a ver una serie de vuestra infancia y hay personajes a los que no recordáis? pic.twitter.com/qga0x0CCcT
— Llorchs (@LegoLlorchs) June 13, 2021
Lo que sale por hacer experimentos. pic.twitter.com/4tkqTNBEhw
— Sospechoso Habitual©???? (@alemore75) June 13, 2021
— NoAbrasPaz (@noabraspaz) June 13, 2021
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) June 13, 2021
⚠️Mistery solved⚠️ pic.twitter.com/B2tR9NGZHR
— BAINK – El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) June 13, 2021
De despedida de soltero!!! pic.twitter.com/v3yYM2n6I7
— Roberto Martín (@robbhaifisch) June 13, 2021
La Liga de la Corrupción pic.twitter.com/K3kMalaI4W
— ???????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@elurdangarinazo) June 13, 2021
Se está volviendo contagioso pic.twitter.com/y8mNvYLFxz
— Chini (@Chinitiw) June 13, 2021
Aquí creo que se nos ha colao alguien … pic.twitter.com/p3j1TUvrWb
— Chini (@Chinitiw) June 13, 2021
— Camarrada Gaztea ???? (@GayumbosR) June 13, 2021
???????? vs. ???????? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? !!! pic.twitter.com/8huWYZRaqD
— ◻ (@H0l4_) June 13, 2021
Arreglao pic.twitter.com/FHbwG4aSqE
— Me llamo Mulo (@AbreCesar23) June 14, 2021
