OTAN"Si parpadeas te pierdes la charla de Pedro Sánchez y Biden": cachondeo en redes con el primer contacto de los presidentes
La breve charla que han mantenido el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y su homólogo estadounidense, Joe Biden, no ha pasado desapercibida en las redes sociales.
El contacto, que se calificó como la primera reunión informal de ambos mandatarios, ha resultado ser una charla menos de un minuto caminando por un pasillo en la cumbre de la OTAN.
Desde el Gobierno, han afirmado que esa charla ha servido para "saludarse, conocerse personalmente y establecer un primer contacto". Los tuiteros no han querido dejar pasar la ocasión y han bromeado con el encuentro.
Si parpadeas te pierdes la charla de Pedro Sánchez y Biden.
— Mj (@Moonriver74) June 14, 2021
La reunión de Sánchez con Biden ha sido un éxito diplomático sin precedentes, aunque Biden aún no se haya enterado. pic.twitter.com/MZF8ZMxerA
— EL Largo (@LargoJavariega) June 14, 2021
????EXCLUSIVA | Se filtra la conversación de Pedro Sánchez con Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/KOnSyWUAKI
— mescojono ???????? (@mescojono) June 14, 2021
"Pues como te iba diciendo… Pero, ¿me estás escuchando, caraanchoa?" pic.twitter.com/hoImGQIWHt
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) June 14, 2021
Cumbre #sanchez #Biden pic.twitter.com/lVnpJV4Rfi
— Doc Troll Love (@DocTrollLove1) June 14, 2021
– Y resulta que NATO y OTAN y es lo mismo, qué cosas.
– ¡Seguridad! pic.twitter.com/m9Sf0jax6U
— Dios (@diostuitero) June 14, 2021
Hay veces que me sorprendo a mí mismo, me parto, jajajajaja!
Pedro Sánchez y Biden. pic.twitter.com/Wbu1xDB2x9
— Luis Endera (@Luis_Endera) June 14, 2021
La entrevista bilateral Sánchez-Biden….. https://t.co/tvrO7ctVBw pic.twitter.com/F80Zgq4Irw
— Darth Monguer (@Darth_Monguer) June 10, 2021
Biden y Pedro Sánchez pic.twitter.com/DHKgPg55Oz
— DocHollyday7 (@DHollyday7) June 14, 2021
