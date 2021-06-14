OTAN"Si parpadeas te pierdes la charla de Pedro Sánchez y Biden": cachondeo en redes con el primer contacto de los presidentes

La breve charla que han mantenido el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y su homólogo estadounidense, Joe Biden, no ha pasado desapercibida en las redes sociales.

El contacto, que se calificó como la primera reunión informal de ambos mandatarios, ha resultado ser una charla menos de un minuto caminando por un pasillo en la cumbre de la OTAN.

Desde el Gobierno, han afirmado que esa charla ha servido para "saludarse, conocerse personalmente y establecer un primer contacto". Los tuiteros no han querido dejar pasar la ocasión y han bromeado con el encuentro.

