"¿Se imagina que en Alemania hubiera una fundación que llevara el nombre de Hitler?". Así ha respondido el presidente del grupo de Unidas Podemos-En Comú Podem, Jaume Asens, llevándose varios aplausos en el Congreso. Asens ha señalado que eso es "lo que pasa en España", en relación a las trabas del Consejo General del Poder Judicial a que la ley de Memoria Democrática prohíba exaltaciones franquistas.

La intención del Gobierno de utilizar la futura Ley de Memoria Democrática para ilegalizar fundaciones que ensalcen la dictadura franquista sufrió la semana pasada un revés en el trámite de supervisión del Poder Judicial, que critica medidas como el cierre de fundaciones o la prohibición de actos públicos que hagan apología del franquismo, aunque el informe que han aprobado este lunes no es vinculante.

Asens se ha mostrado en contra recalcando que "mientras hay miles de republicanos en las cunetas hay una fundación que lleva el nombre de su verdugo, y su brazo judicial dice que es normal, que es legal".

Un discurso que ha animado a los usuarios de Twitter a pronunciarse a favor de evitar fundaciones o ensalzamientos del franquismo:

