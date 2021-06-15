AsensLa aplaudida respuesta de Asens al PP: "¿Se imagina que en Alemania hubiera una fundación que llevara el nombre de Hitler?"
"¿Se imagina que en Alemania hubiera una fundación que llevara el nombre de Hitler?". Así ha respondido el presidente del grupo de Unidas Podemos-En Comú Podem, Jaume Asens, llevándose varios aplausos en el Congreso. Asens ha señalado que eso es "lo que pasa en España", en relación a las trabas del Consejo General del Poder Judicial a que la ley de Memoria Democrática prohíba exaltaciones franquistas.
Jaume Asens responde al PP: "¿Se imagina que en Alemania hubiera una fundación que llevara el nombre de Hitler? Mientras hay miles de republicanos en las cunetas hay una fundación que lleva el nombre de su verdugo, y su brazo judicial dice que es normal, que es legal". pic.twitter.com/7QQSIIzDX1
— El HuffPost (@ElHuffPost) June 15, 2021
La intención del Gobierno de utilizar la futura Ley de Memoria Democrática para ilegalizar fundaciones que ensalcen la dictadura franquista sufrió la semana pasada un revés en el trámite de supervisión del Poder Judicial, que critica medidas como el cierre de fundaciones o la prohibición de actos públicos que hagan apología del franquismo, aunque el informe que han aprobado este lunes no es vinculante.
Asens se ha mostrado en contra recalcando que "mientras hay miles de republicanos en las cunetas hay una fundación que lleva el nombre de su verdugo, y su brazo judicial dice que es normal, que es legal".
Un discurso que ha animado a los usuarios de Twitter a pronunciarse a favor de evitar fundaciones o ensalzamientos del franquismo:
El problema es que haya gente que se piense que fueron diferentes… pic.twitter.com/OdlW2zO0D6
— Manel Gómez del Espino y Zafra (@manelgomez04) June 15, 2021
Fue un régimen dictatorial, no hay más que decir, con eso basta para evitar fundaciones o ensalzamientos del Franquismo.
— JL GFOR (@JLGfor) June 15, 2021
Nadie del PP responderá nunca a esa pregunta… https://t.co/ZF3smTbEtd
— israel elejalde (@IsraelElejalde) June 15, 2021
