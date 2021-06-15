España - SueciaLos mejores memes con Luis Enrique sentado en una nevera durante el debut de la selección en la Eurocopa

Por

La selección española de fútbol debutó este lunes en la Eurocopa ante Suecia y no pudo pasar de un empate a cero. Tras el partido, Álvaro Morata se convirtió en el blanco de las críticas de muchos aficionados, pero ha habido otro momento que también ha acaparado las miradas en las redes sociales. Se trata de la imagen de Luis Enrique sentado en una nevera.

El seleccionador español se sentó en una nevera portátil para descansar de vez en cuando, mientras seguía el encuentro y daba instrucciones a los jugadores cerca del campo. La fotografía recorrió los periódicos españoles y, como no, acabó convertida en meme:

