España - SueciaLos mejores memes con Luis Enrique sentado en una nevera durante el debut de la selección en la Eurocopa
La selección española de fútbol debutó este lunes en la Eurocopa ante Suecia y no pudo pasar de un empate a cero. Tras el partido, Álvaro Morata se convirtió en el blanco de las críticas de muchos aficionados, pero ha habido otro momento que también ha acaparado las miradas en las redes sociales. Se trata de la imagen de Luis Enrique sentado en una nevera.
El seleccionador español se sentó en una nevera portátil para descansar de vez en cuando, mientras seguía el encuentro y daba instrucciones a los jugadores cerca del campo. La fotografía recorrió los periódicos españoles y, como no, acabó convertida en meme:
Cuando me invitan a una barbacoa y no conozco a nadie. pic.twitter.com/b8ZqIyhKAB
— Madsen (@VictorEleDe) June 14, 2021
— Vallés We Can! (@sivaritta) June 14, 2021
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) June 14, 2021
???? pic.twitter.com/v5rS1ItbgD
— Chusé ???? (@Chuse__) June 14, 2021
— Craich (@ACraich) June 14, 2021
Ahí lo tienes pic.twitter.com/5OFQPJjfO8
— David (@davidpelocho) June 14, 2021
— ░▒▓█ Bᵣₑₛcₜ █▓▒░ (@Bresct1) June 15, 2021
— Jesus G (@Pires212) June 15, 2021
— ᒍOᔕE – *•zǝɹɹǝ̗ıdɯ∩•* (@umpierrez77) June 14, 2021
— Tuan (@____tuan) June 14, 2021
— Nota (@JaviGGl) June 14, 2021
Y la hierba y la hierba, no la pises fúmala… ???????? pic.twitter.com/B7IKdE6Q0s
— Madsen (@VictorEleDe) June 14, 2021
Cuando eres el único soltero del grupo. pic.twitter.com/r9lP12w3ys
— Madsen (@VictorEleDe) June 14, 2021
— Sanguango (@TramusAmbDatils) June 14, 2021
¡Llevadme ante vuestros líderes! pic.twitter.com/75UOOAYV8P
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) June 15, 2021
— El_TylerDurden 2.0 (@EI_TylerDurden) June 14, 2021
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) June 14, 2021
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) June 14, 2021
Same energy pic.twitter.com/CqZMZLlebZ
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) June 14, 2021
— Grouchico (@El_Grouchico) June 14, 2021
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) June 15, 2021
