Machismo"Repugnante": críticas a ‘ABC’ por un titular machista en el que dicen que "el lado femenino de la Selección" son las novias de los futbolistas
Para el diario ABC "el lado femenino de la Selección" son las novias de los jugadores y no las futbolistas que también disputan competiciones. Este es el último ejemplo de un titular machista en la prensa conservadora española. En concreto, el rotativo ha publicado este lunes una noticia en la que se refería así a las parejas de los deportistas y obviaba de esta manera a las deportistas internacionales de la Selección femenina.
Relacionada: El zasca de la actriz Sara Sálamo por un titular que alude a su pareja: "Criticar el machismo con titulares machistas no me sirve"
En el cuerpo de la noticia se explica quiénes son las parejas sentimentales de algunos de los futbolistas españoles que estos días disputan la Eurocopa. Además, se refiere a la modelo Alice Campello con el casposo término Wag, que en inglés se refiere a la "atractiva novia o mujer de futbolista".
El tuitero Gerardo Tecé ha afeado al medio este titular machista recordándoles que "estamos en 2021".
Hola, @abc_es. Dos noticias urgentes. La primera es que el lado femenino de la selección española de fútbol es la foto de la derecha. La segunda es que estamos en 2021. pic.twitter.com/fRTu3W41I7
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) June 14, 2021
Las reacciones de los internautas tampoco se han hecho esperar.
El mismo ASCO de siempre. https://t.co/E93Onf6dbe
— Cristina (@catamedicen) June 15, 2021
Patriarcado de vómito https://t.co/zmb8Pk7OuB
— LaBeci ???? ✊???? (@beci_la) June 15, 2021
Relacionada: "Si eres mujer siempre habrá un ‘pero"": críticas a un titular machista sobre la actriz Adriana Ugarte
¿Nadie se ha dado cuenta que la del centro es Edurne y no están ni hablando de la selección femenina? Para el ABC, ‘el lado femenino de la selección’ son las parejas de los de la masculina, ni siquiera las mujeres que conforman la femenina… https://t.co/lA92FgWbRA
— Celia (@celianavas23) June 15, 2021
Todo mal con este titular https://t.co/YvNLerIALb
— Marian (@mariantaboadav) June 15, 2021
Panfleto machista. https://t.co/FRs3NQve0h
— Ana Heredia @Ana (@AnaHerediaAna1) June 15, 2021
O como cosificar en 3, 2, 1 … https://t.co/Z4w9kXAoVS
— Patricia (@mrpatmrm) June 15, 2021
A veces me pregunto en que siglo estamos…. el lado femenino de @SeFutbol es @SeFutbolFem https://t.co/rlbc8Ubiut
— gemma ✈️????✈️ (@yogemma22) June 14, 2021
R-E-P-U-G-N-A-N-T-E https://t.co/XLslzrJ4Nx
— Inmarcesible???? (@pauugueeleeo) June 15, 2021
