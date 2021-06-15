Machismo"Repugnante": críticas a ‘ABC’ por un titular machista en el que dicen que "el lado femenino de la Selección" son las novias de los futbolistas

Por

Para el diario ABC  "el lado femenino de la Selección" son las novias de los jugadores y no las futbolistas que también disputan competiciones. Este es el último ejemplo de un titular machista en la prensa conservadora española. En concreto, el rotativo ha publicado este lunes una noticia en la que se refería así a las parejas de los deportistas y obviaba de esta manera a las deportistas internacionales de la Selección femenina.

En el cuerpo de la noticia se explica quiénes son las parejas sentimentales de algunos de los futbolistas españoles que estos días disputan la Eurocopa. Además, se refiere a la modelo Alice Campello con el casposo término Wag, que en inglés se refiere a la "atractiva novia o mujer de futbolista".

El tuitero Gerardo Tecé ha afeado al medio este titular machista recordándoles que "estamos en 2021".

Las reacciones de los internautas tampoco se han hecho esperar.

