"El ser humano es una especie a la que le gusta llamar la atención". Así empezaba el Gran Wyoming su último programa, cuya apertura centraba en una reflexión sobre la actitud de Javier Ortega Smith durante el minuto de silencio propuesto por el Ayuntamiento de Madrid en recuerdo a las niñas Anna y Olivia, asesinadas presuntamente a manos de su padre en Tenerife.

El político de Vox optaba por distanciarse varios metros de la pancarta contra la violencia de género que portaban el resto de los grupos del consistorio. "Yo supongo que Ortega Smith habrá hecho esta performance para que hablen de él", asestaba el presentador.

"Y si la actitud de Ortega Smith resulta vergonzosa, la del sacerdote Fernando Báez resulta, directamente, repugnante", denunciaba Wyoming. Báez, el párroco canario que justificaba la muerte de las niñas por unas supuestas infidelidades de la madre, sobre la que decía que "recoge lo que sembró", está siendo investigado por la Fiscalía. Sobre este comentario, el presentador dice no haber "palabras que se puedan decir por televisión".

Ante tantos hombres "necesitados de ‘casito"", Wyoming propone borrarles del mapa, no ofrecerles el altavoz mediático ni el recuerdo que persiguen: "Yo propongo que vayamos un paso más lejos y que borremos su memoria, olvidemos sus palabras; que no le inviten a ningún programa de radio o televisión, en resumen, y ya que es cura, que no le haga casito ni Dios", concluía.

