DIAZ AYUSOAyuso y la "monarquía independiente de Madrid": pide a EEUU la revisión de aranceles a los productos madrileños y desata las risas

Por

Isabel Díaz Ayuso ha vuelto a hacer una de las suyas. En esta ocasión, ha solicitado al encargado de negocios de Estados Unidos en España que haya una revisión de los aranceles de todos los productos madrileños que se exportan al país estadounidense.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid se ha citado con el responsable de la embajada, Conrad Tribble, en la Real Casa de Correos para afianzar las relaciones comerciales internacionales entre la capital y EEUU.

Las redes no han podido dejar pasar por alto este hecho de Díaz Ayuso. "Madrid ya es un estado autónomo e independiente. Qué digo un estado, es un reino y ella es la Reina", ha comentado un tuitero.

