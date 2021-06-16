DIAZ AYUSOAyuso y la "monarquía independiente de Madrid": pide a EEUU la revisión de aranceles a los productos madrileños y desata las risas
Isabel Díaz Ayuso ha vuelto a hacer una de las suyas. En esta ocasión, ha solicitado al encargado de negocios de Estados Unidos en España que haya una revisión de los aranceles de todos los productos madrileños que se exportan al país estadounidense.
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid se ha citado con el responsable de la embajada, Conrad Tribble, en la Real Casa de Correos para afianzar las relaciones comerciales internacionales entre la capital y EEUU.
Las redes no han podido dejar pasar por alto este hecho de Díaz Ayuso. "Madrid ya es un estado autónomo e independiente. Qué digo un estado, es un reino y ella es la Reina", ha comentado un tuitero.
Madrid ya es un estado autónomo e independiente. Qué digo un estado, es un reino y ella es la Reina. https://t.co/IDauUjiHtW
— Galleto Fontanedo (@Coponnnn) June 15, 2021
Imagino que los agrarios y derivados, cosa que dudo mucho esté en su mano y sus competencias. Pero esta mujer ya se considera reina de la monarquía independiente de Madrid.
— Payaso (@payaaaaaso) June 15, 2021
???????????????????????? Libre mercado al bocadillo de calamares !!!
— Carlos/Câl-lô G. A. 13 ۞ ???????????????? (@13Caco1965) June 15, 2021
Y cambiar la moneda de transacción.. pic.twitter.com/SxOE6fLHU0
— @emilio_58 (@Emiliol58258377) June 15, 2021
EEUU: pic.twitter.com/o1kjoyJDeX
— Enrique LD ???? (@enrique__ld) June 15, 2021
