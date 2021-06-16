Rufián"De ganar en Catalunya a caber en una furgoneta": el mensaje de Rufián a Ciudadanos que ha hecho reír hasta a sus diputados

El portavoz de ERC, Gabriel Rufián, durante el pleno posterior a la sesión de control del Congreso celebrada este miércoles 16 de junio. / EFE - Chema Moya

El portavoz de Esquerra Republicana en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, ha hecho reír a diputados de Ciudadanos durante la sesión de control de este miércoles en el Pleno del Congreso. Pero no fue por un elogio, sino por recordar al partido naranja la pérdida de diputados que ha sufrido.

"Ustedes, señorías de Ciudadanos, han pasado de ganar las elecciones en Catalunya a caber en una furgoneta. A ser seis", ha afirmado Rufián. Y ha añadido: "De verdad que no hay nadie ahí dentro que diga: ‘Oye, vamos a cambiar un poquito porque vamos a acabar cabiendo en un ascensor‘". Justo en ese momento, la cámara enfocó a los diputados naranjas Guillermo Díaz y Miguel Gutiérrez, que no pudieron aguantar la risa.

Sin embargo, no ha sido el único zasca que se ha llevado Ciudadanos este miércoles. La vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, afirmó que Ciudadanos "ya no pinta nada en casi ningún sitio" después de que la líder del partido naranja, Inés Arrimadas, criticara al PSOE por apoyar los indultos a los presos del procés.

