TwitterEl aplaudido mensaje de una librería: "Se necesita mucha lectura para soportar tanta realidad"
"Se necesita mucha lectura para soportar tanta realidad". Es el mensaje escrito es una pizarra y que decora la entrada a la librería Velázquez, en Madrid y que se ha hecho viral después de que la tuitera Andrea Reyes haya compartido la imagen en las redes sociales.
La frase, acompañada de un escueto texto en el que se indica el nombre de la tienda y su ubicación, ha causado sensación en Twitter. Ya acumula más de 2.000 retuits y 9.000 likes.
(Librería Velázquez, en el Paseo de Extremadura). pic.twitter.com/4ZG0WE7Z1q
— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@AudreyRdP) June 14, 2021
Además, otros muchos usuarios de Twitter se han lanzado a comentar el mensaje de la librería.
Así es! pic.twitter.com/GwxeXXyKBe
— Moni Sein (@SeinMoni) June 14, 2021
Muy cierto, esta tragicomedia social en que vivimos supera la ficción.
— Gabriel Amill Millan (@AmillMillan) June 15, 2021
Hermoso. Es cierto!
— Cast (@J_enn_yCas) June 14, 2021
No cabe duda! https://t.co/vFYHZX7hLV
— la Mondragon (@mauramondragon) June 15, 2021
Leer, como método de escape siempre. ???? https://t.co/vgUjm5E5Nm
— She ????♂️ (@saycheesetolife) June 14, 2021
