TwitterEl aplaudido mensaje de una librería: "Se necesita mucha lectura para soportar tanta realidad"

Por

"Se necesita mucha lectura para soportar tanta realidad". Es el mensaje escrito es una pizarra y que decora la entrada a la librería Velázquez, en Madrid y que se ha hecho viral después de que la tuitera Andrea Reyes haya compartido la imagen en las redes sociales.

La frase, acompañada de un escueto texto en el que se indica el nombre de la tienda y su ubicación, ha causado sensación en Twitter. Ya acumula más de 2.000 retuits y 9.000 likes.

Además, otros muchos usuarios de Twitter se han lanzado a comentar el mensaje de la librería.

 

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas