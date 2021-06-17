Congreso de los diputadosEl maestro Yoda se cuela en el Congreso para explicar el método de la ultraderecha
El maestro Yoda ha sido el protagonista de un nuevo debate en el Congreso de los Diputados de este miércoles. En este caso, ha sido durante una interpelación del diputado por Esquerra Republicana Gabriel Rufián al ministro de Justicia sobre las iniciativas legales del ejecutivo central para frenar el avance de la ultraderecha.
Juan Carlos Campo ha decidido darle protagonismo a este icónico personaje de Star Wars, al comparar las políticas de Vox con la saga. Asimismo, ha anunciado que iba a usar "las sabias palabras del maestro Yoda porque creo que explican muy bien el método de la ultraderecha".
"Todos sabemos que el miedo es el camino hacia el lado oscuro", ha dicho el ministro. El titular de Justicia ha querido comparar así el avance de la ultraderecha con el lado tenebroso de la Fuerza en la mitología de Star Wars, un camino marcado por "el miedo, la ira y el odio y que conduce al sufrimiento".
✅En las sabias palabras del Maestro Yoda, personaje de #StarWars, se explica muy bien el método de la ultraderecha: el miedo lleva a la ira, la ira lleva al odio, el odio lleva al sufrimiento.
— Juan Carlos Campo (@Jccampm) June 16, 2021
Sin embargo, el titular de Justicia no es solo fan de la Guerra de las Galaxias, también de los superhéroes. Campo respondía a un reproche del PP por los indultos aludiendo a la criptonita y advirtiendo "cómo acabó Superman".
Las redes, como era de esperar, no han tardado en reaccionar ante esta anécdota:
Hay quien dirá que el Ministro de Justicia es fan de Yoda. Yo prefiero pensar que es un Ofender. pic.twitter.com/scX3gOq8Fb
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) June 16, 2021
El Ministro de Justicia español al Master Yoda en el Congreso citar ????????????
pic.twitter.com/NUTgbuajXz
— Isaura Pérez (@isaurapdv) June 16, 2021
¿Quién se hubiera imaginado hoy un Ministro de Justicia Española citando a Yoda? ????
— Pablo E. Ortiz Padilla (@ortizpadilla) June 17, 2021
A veces me agobio pensando en si algún día apruebo la oposición estaré a la altura, pero luego veo al Ministro de Justicia citando a Yoda o cosas similares y se me pasa
— Javier (@klonixrelo) June 16, 2021
Me ha faltado escuchar "Muchas gracias señor ministro y que la fuerza le acompañe" pic.twitter.com/rBBZT2IM1m
— Tabaluga ???? (@Rey_Del_Glam) June 16, 2021
