Congreso de los diputadosEl maestro Yoda se cuela en el Congreso para explicar el método de la ultraderecha

Por

El maestro Yoda ha sido el protagonista de un nuevo debate en el Congreso de los Diputados de este miércoles. En este caso, ha sido durante una interpelación del diputado por Esquerra Republicana Gabriel Rufián al ministro de Justicia sobre las iniciativas legales del ejecutivo central para frenar el avance de la ultraderecha.

Juan Carlos Campo ha decidido darle protagonismo a este icónico personaje de Star Wars, al comparar las políticas de Vox con la saga. Asimismo, ha anunciado que iba a usar "las sabias palabras del maestro Yoda porque creo que explican muy bien el método de la ultraderecha".

"Todos sabemos que el miedo es el camino hacia el lado oscuro", ha dicho el ministro. El titular de Justicia ha querido comparar así el avance de la ultraderecha con el lado tenebroso de la Fuerza en la mitología de Star Wars, un camino marcado por "el miedo, la ira y el odio y que conduce al sufrimiento".

Sin embargo, el titular de Justicia no es solo fan de la Guerra de las Galaxias, también de los superhéroes. Campo respondía a un reproche del PP por los indultos aludiendo a la criptonita y advirtiendo "cómo acabó Superman".

Las redes, como era de esperar, no han tardado en reaccionar ante esta anécdota:

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas