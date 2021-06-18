La elegante respuesta de Xabier Fortes ante los insultos de un tuitero
Para algunos Twitter es fundamentalmente un espacio para volcar sus frustraciones, sus fobias, sus fracasos y, todo hay que decirlo, su mala educación. No es nada novedoso que los llamados trolls abundan en este red social, que muchos utilizan simplemente para insultar. Tampoco es novedoso que el periodista Xabier Fortes suele ser el blanco de las iras de los tuiteros de ultraderecha. El presentador de La Noche en 24h recibe bastantes insultos.
Afortunadamente para él, Fortes ya tiene bastante callo y suele tomarse con humor y filosofía los ataques de los trolls más recalcitrantes. Además, como dice de él mismo en su biografía de Twitter, nunca desaprovecha "un buen charco". Así que su respuesta a un tuitero que le llamó de todo menos guapo se puede considerar, como mínimo, elegante. El troll llama a Fortes "pontevedrés fillo da gran chingada" y otras cosas, a cual peor. Fortes responde con humor: "No estoy seguro, pero juraría que no le soy muy simpático".
No estoy seguro, pero juraría que no le soy muy simpático ???? pic.twitter.com/cGwwlUVdYJ
— Xabier Fortes (@xabierfortes) June 17, 2021
La cosa no acaba ahí. Los insultos a Fortes son tan gruesos, pero al mismo tiempo tan ridículos (a las pruebas nos remitimos) que otros tuiteros también se lo toman con humor. Es que no se puede hacer otra cosa. Y Fortes, además, les responde, siguiendo con la broma.
Eso me dicen???? https://t.co/fHFvPzvktF
— Xabier Fortes (@xabierfortes) June 17, 2021
???????????? https://t.co/nRJYAcL4FO
— Xabier Fortes (@xabierfortes) June 17, 2021
???????????? https://t.co/ZBqK8QKXOR
— Xabier Fortes (@xabierfortes) June 17, 2021
Hai que apender a ler entre liñas. É unha carta de amor de libro.
— Raúl, galego (@RRaulfrances) June 17, 2021
