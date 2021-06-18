Las palabras de Gabriel Rufián sobre la libertad que recuerdan a otra gloriosa reflexión de Julio Anguita
Regresa a este su Tremending uno de los políticos que más juego nos da: el portavoz de ERC en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián. Su última intervención en el Congreso, el pasado miércoles, ha sido muy celebrada en las redes sociales. Fue precisamente el grupo parlamentario de ERC el que planteó una pregunta al ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo sobre iniciativas legislativas del Gobierno "para frenar la amenaza de la ultraderecha".
En su intervención, Gabriel Rufián se planteó numerosas preguntas sobre cómo pueden ganar partidos de esta ideología en las elecciones en los barrios obreros, "que haya tanto ratón votando a gatos", y "la respuesta es terrible porque hay mucha gente dispuesta a votar a favor de sus principios y en contra de sus intereses".
Rufian también se preguntó qué es la patria, las ideas de la izquierda o los mantras que se repiten, como el de que todos los políticos son iguales, o la desinformación de gran parte de la ciudadanía, conceptos que aglutinan a los votantes de la ultraderecha, y ha animado a "batallar" contra esas ideas.
Más en concreto, Rufián ha colgado en su cuenta de Twitter un extracto de su intervención en la que se hace una pregunta capital, que aborda la esencia misma de lo que es la libertad: "¿Sé es realmente libre sin estar bien informado?". Buena pregunta que invita a la reflexión. Este es el momento:
Sé es realmente libre sin estar bien informado? pic.twitter.com/2DrfJXYRjA
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) June 18, 2021
La reflexión de Rufián recuerda mucho a otra que hizo el fallecido Julio Anguita hace más de 20 años en un homenaje al escritos José Saramago. Unas palabras que merece la pena no olvidar y de las que ya dimos cuenta hace unos meses en Tremending, cuando a la presidenta de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso no se le caía la palabra "libertad· de la boca.
Julio Anguita te explica lo que es la libertad. pic.twitter.com/WQX6EYtc2a
— Paco Oliva (@pacoliva82) March 21, 2021
