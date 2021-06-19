SÁNCHEZ VACUNA TWITTER"-¿Dónde le vacuno? -En la izquierda, que es es la que menos uso": las mejores bromas con la vacunación de Sánchez

Este viernes, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, recibió la vacuna contra la covid-19. Llegada la franja de edad correspondiente, el líder socialista acudió al Hospital Puerta de Hierro, en Majadahonda (Madrid), donde le inocularon la dosis.

Además, el mismo día, el presidente anunciaba el fin del uso obligatorio de las mascarillas en espacios exteriores a partir del 26 de junio. No obstante, las redes pusieron el foco en las imágenes que el propio Sánchez compartió en Twitter.

¿Qué sería de España sin humor? Nada, y los tuiteros lo han dejado claro:

 

Aunque, si hay una historia que nos ha cautivado, es el tórrido romance del presidente:

Aunque, como muchas otras historias,Pinchazo y Flechazo también tiene un final alternativo:

