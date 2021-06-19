SÁNCHEZ VACUNA TWITTER"-¿Dónde le vacuno? -En la izquierda, que es es la que menos uso": las mejores bromas con la vacunación de Sánchez
Una enfermera vacuna al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. - TWITTER
Este viernes, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, recibió la vacuna contra la covid-19. Llegada la franja de edad correspondiente, el líder socialista acudió al Hospital Puerta de Hierro, en Majadahonda (Madrid), donde le inocularon la dosis.
Además, el mismo día, el presidente anunciaba el fin del uso obligatorio de las mascarillas en espacios exteriores a partir del 26 de junio. No obstante, las redes pusieron el foco en las imágenes que el propio Sánchez compartió en Twitter.
¿Qué sería de España sin humor? Nada, y los tuiteros lo han dejado claro:
– ¿Dónde le vacuno?
– En la izquierda, que es es la que menos uso. pic.twitter.com/hnbqsruCPS
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) June 18, 2021
Pues a los de la derecha que se la pongan en el cerebro porfa https://t.co/15J4OjJkFb
— Carla (@carlaaavg13) June 19, 2021
Ahora espérese ahí 30 reuniones con Biden y ya puede irse. pic.twitter.com/X94YdALG2s
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) June 18, 2021
– ¿Viene a ponerse la vacuna, señor presidente?
– Pa vacuna la que tengo aquí presente.#Sanchez pic.twitter.com/ARJLak53xG
— sʏsᴛᴇᴍ ᴏғ ᴀ ᴄʟᴏᴡɴ – ᴄᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ ᴀʀᴍᴇɴɪᴀ (@SystemOfAClaun) June 19, 2021
Con el resto de coronas no te atreves, eh jodío. pic.twitter.com/hM9HIfnIYC
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) June 18, 2021
– Bueno, pues ya tiene instalado el microchip, presidente.
– Jajaja.
– No, en serio, trabajo para Villarejo. pic.twitter.com/tRjU1BcWqa
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) June 18, 2021
Aunque, si hay una historia que nos ha cautivado, es el tórrido romance del presidente:
Ella, una enfermera sin suerte en el amor. Él, un díscolo empresario que aseguraba no creer en el matrimonio. Una vacuna cambiará sus vidas.- "Pinchazo y flechazo" (Love Medicine), el sábado a las 16h en La1 pic.twitter.com/NzmG3ZRuTJ
— Peli de Tarde (@PeliDeTarde) June 18, 2021
– Escuche, jovencita. Soy un empresario de éxito y no tengo tiempo para tonterías, así que pinche y calle.
*uf, que hombre más insoportable. Jamás saldría con él*
*se miran a los ojos durante un instante*
– ¿Y si continuamos esta conversación mientras cenamos?
*splush*
— Guillermo Carandini (@guillecarandini) June 19, 2021
Aunque, como muchas otras historias,Pinchazo y Flechazo también tiene un final alternativo:
Amor al segundo pinchazo.
Él coqueteó despues del primer pinchazo y ella le dio una tirita como respuesta.
Al viernes siguiente, ella se va a tomar una copa con sus compañeras pq no trabaja el finde y se lo encuentra de nuevo. Al salir del local, él la salva de un borracho baboso
— Frank H (@LegacyofFrank) June 19, 2021
Pero ella guardaba un terrible secreto que la atormentaba por las noches. Conseguirá él averiguarlo?
— Isabel Zamora (@isabelzc66) June 19, 2021
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>