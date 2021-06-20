Dia Mundial del RefugiadoEl aplaudido tuit sobre los "menas españoles" que migraron a México en 1937 que demuestra que en el pasado también fuimos refugiados
Este domingo es el Día Internacional del Refugiado. Buena fecha pare recordar que todos los seres humanos tienen derecho a migrar y que la historia destapa las incoherencias del racismo y xenofobia.
Buen ejemplo de ello es el tuit de Pablo MM, que de forma irónica recuerda a los "menas españoles" que migraron en 1937 a México debido a la guerra civil española.
"Alrededor de 500 menores migrantes no acompañados llegaron a México para escapar de la guerra civil. Hoy es el Dia Mundial del Refugiado, lo que un día fuimos nosotros", escribe el tuitero
Un grupo de MENA españoles a su llegada a México en 1937. Alrededor de 500 menores migrantes no acompañados llegaron a México para escapar de la guerra civil. Hoy es el #DiaMundialDelRefugiado, lo que un día fuimos nosotros. pic.twitter.com/sjT2NdB71j
— PabloMM (@pablom_m) June 20, 2021
