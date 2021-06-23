El Gobierno de Japón ha propuesto la semana laboral de cuatro días para impulsar la economía y luchar contra el estrés. Una opción que lleva mucho tiempo sonando a nivel internacional y que en el caso de España ha sido impulsada por Más País, de la mano de Íñigo Errejón, que no ha podido evitar advertir en Twitter que "España podría haber sido la primera" y "está por ver si no será la última".

España podría haber sido la primera. Está por ver si no será la última. https://t.co/fXX2qxW75U

Una idea que ya ha explorado en el país la compañía Telefónica ha firmado este martes la prórroga de un año del convenio colectivo en el que se consolida la modalidad de teletrabajo y se abre la puerta a un modelo piloto de jornada de cuatro días con reducción de sueldo, denominada "jornada flexible bonificada".

Sin embargo, muchos usuarios de Twitter dudan que este modelo pueda llegar a España:

Trabajar cuatro pero con el mismo salario que devengaba antes, o si no no tiene lógica alguna. La productividad es la clave, no el sometimiento.

— Rob ↩️ (@spender_xx) June 23, 2021