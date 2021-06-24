TwitterEl recurso contra la eutanasia vuelve a retratar al PP ante la historia: "Lo próximo será denunciar a Galileo Galilei"
El PP sigue la estela de Vox y recurrirá la Ley de la Eutanasia ante el Constitucional. Una muesca más en el historial del PP oponiéndose a los avances sociales más significativos de la historia de nuestro país, de los que hoy día pocas personas dudan y que los propios dirigentes del PP disfrutan.
Relacionada: Eutanasia: de nuevo, una ley que no existiría si fuera por el PP. Y van ya…
El nuevo recurso de los de Pablo Casado se suma al ya presentado por el partido ultraderechista Vox. Supone un nuevo ataque del PP ante un avance social, como ya hicieran con el divorcio, el aborto, el matrimonio homosexual o las leyes antitabaco.
⚫ Se opusieron al divorcio. Se divorciaron.
⚫ Se opusieron a la despenalización del aborto. Abortaban y abortaron.
⚫ Se opusieron al matrimonio igualitario. Se casaron.
???? https://t.co/OltR15aM77
— Dios (@diostuitero) June 24, 2021
Retratados ante la historia
En 1981, Alianza Popular, el partido predecesor del PP, se opuso al divorcio. En 1983, se opuso a la despenalización del aborto y el Grupo Popular, como ahora, la recurrió al Constitucional. Dos avances, por cierto, que ya habían llegado en la II República y que la dictadura franquista cercenó.
En 2005 se produjo otro momento histórico con la aprobación del matrimonio homosexual, con el Gobierno de Zapatero. El PP votó en contra (con la excepción de Celia Villalobos) y sí, una vez más recurrieron al Constitucional.
Y la película se repite. El año pasado el PP votó no a la regulación de la eutanasia. Y ahora llega este nuevo recurso que una vez más les retratará ante la historia.
Lo próximo supongo que será denunciar a Galileo Galilei. https://t.co/RDjja0LWjq
— JuanLu De Paolis (@juanludepaolis) June 24, 2021
Un recurso que ha provocado cientos de reacciones en las redes:
EL PARTIDO DE LA LIBERTAD https://t.co/pwVtvOCdPa
— ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) June 24, 2021
Si sigue así, en un par de años recurren la democracia. https://t.co/0w5T0nvHY6
— Miquel Ramos (@Miquel_R) June 24, 2021
2005: recurren el matrimonio igualitario. 2010: recurren ley del aborto. 2021: recurren ley de eutanasia. Cada vez que España gana en libertades, el PP se queja y pide el VAR
— Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon) June 24, 2021
El PP recurre la Ley de Eutanasia, siempre del lado reaccionario a cualquier avance de derechos. Esa es su idea de libertad, recurrir poder decidir libremente el fin de la vida.
— Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) June 24, 2021
El PP dando vergüenza ajena y haciendo el ridículo más ridículo capítulo 3000
— Lil Okeeffe (@cnxiiiita) June 24, 2021
Una vez más la derecha litigando contra avances sociales. Dentro de 20 años se congratularán "de esta ley tan necesaria que ellos facilitaron y bla bla bla…" Cómo siempre hacen. Tenemos una derecha medieval. https://t.co/vLVqsaKyz9
— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) June 24, 2021
Y vuelta la burra al trigo. https://t.co/4dS8tjSaIo
— Anabel Alonso Oficial ???????????????????????? (@AnabelAlonso_of) June 24, 2021
El divorcio, el aborto, el matrimonio gay, la eutanasia…
Cada avance. https://t.co/P3VktZ8I2H
— José Luis Sastre (@jl_sastre) June 24, 2021
Libertad para tomar unas cañas ✅
Libertad para decidir sobre tu propia vida ❌
— Óscar DG ⚛️ (@oscardgg_) June 24, 2021
A ver. Si los del PP quieren morir en una larga agonía sufriendo lo indecible y haciendo sufrir a sus seres queridos, no hace falta que recurran la ley. Solo tienen que rechazar que se les aplique la eutanasia.
De hecho, yo apoyaría que no la solicitaran. https://t.co/fXxhraddEO
— El Nota Lebowski ???????? (@elNota_Lebowski) June 24, 2021
