El PP sigue la estela de Vox y recurrirá la Ley de la Eutanasia ante el Constitucional. Una muesca más en el historial del PP oponiéndose a los avances sociales más significativos de la historia de nuestro país, de los que hoy día pocas personas dudan y que los propios dirigentes del PP disfrutan.

El nuevo recurso de los de Pablo Casado se suma al ya presentado por el partido ultraderechista Vox. Supone un nuevo ataque del PP ante un avance social, como ya hicieran con el divorcio, el aborto, el matrimonio homosexual o las leyes antitabaco.

Retratados ante la historia

En 1981, Alianza Popular, el partido predecesor del PP, se opuso al divorcio. En 1983, se opuso a la despenalización del aborto y el Grupo Popular, como ahora, la recurrió al Constitucional. Dos avances, por cierto, que ya habían llegado en la II República y que la dictadura franquista cercenó.

En 2005 se produjo otro momento histórico con la aprobación del matrimonio homosexual, con el Gobierno de Zapatero. El PP votó en contra (con la excepción de Celia Villalobos) y sí, una vez más recurrieron al Constitucional.

Y la película se repite. El año pasado el PP votó no a la regulación de la eutanasia. Y ahora llega este nuevo recurso que una vez más les retratará ante la historia.

