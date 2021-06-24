IcetaLa aplaudida respuesta de Iceta a un diputado de Vox: "No ha nacido quien me humille a mí ni a España"
El ministro de Política Territorial y Función Pública y primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta-EUROPA PRESS
"No ha nacido quien me humille a mí. En poca estima tienen ustedes a su país si piensan que el cumplimiento de una ley le humilla". Esta ha sido la contundente respuesta del ministro de Política Territorial y Función Pública a un diputado de Vox, que había incidido en que los indultos suponían una humillación.
Miguel Iceta ha dicho a Ignacio Gil Lázaro que "en poca estima" tiene a su país si piensa que el cumplimiento de una ley le humilla, porque los indultos están regulados por ley desde 1870.
El enfado de Miquel Iceta en el Congreso tras la intervención de Vox: "No ha nacido quien me humille a mí, y menos quien humille a España. En poca estima tienen a su país si piensan que el cumplimiento de una ley le humilla." pic.twitter.com/bHODgDvXqm
— Público (@publico_es) June 23, 2021
Además, Iceta ha acusado a los diputados de ultraderecha de preferir la antigua ley del talión del ojo por ojo al perdón del Nuevo Testamento que él elige y ha aseverado que los indultos no humillan a España y que no habrá ni amnistía ni autodeterminación.
"Ustedes quieren una ley mucho más antigua, la ley del talión, ojo por ojo y diente por diente, pero yo siempre entre el Antiguo Testamento y el Nuevo Testamento elijo el Nuevo Testamento, el del perdón, el de la generosidad, el de la política, el diálogo, la fraternidad", ha espetado el ministro a la bancada de Vox.
El repaso de Iceta a Gil Lázaro ha sido aplaudido no solo en el Congreso, sino también en las redes sociales:
Ayer Miquel Iceta le dio un repaso al PP.
Hoy los de VOX se han ido calientes para casa.
Brutal.pic.twitter.com/XRay4nCaPE
— José Zaragoza (@J_Zaragoza_) June 23, 2021
Grande Iceta https://t.co/4sh3tItGc6
— Tatiana Jiménez (@TatianaJimenezL) June 23, 2021
Al procurador de cortes franquistas redivivo Gil Lázaro y su semanal colección de improperios a grito pelao, hoy le ha tocado en suerte Miquel Iceta. Y fue pa casa caliente. https://t.co/yL85YH0pf2
— Pedro Vallín (@pvallin) June 23, 2021
Miquel Iceta magnífico contestando a Gil Lázaro. Es un gran parlamentario
— Llu RuAp (@lluruap1) June 23, 2021
