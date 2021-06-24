IcetaLa aplaudida respuesta de Iceta a un diputado de Vox: "No ha nacido quien me humille a mí ni a España"

"No ha nacido quien me humille a mí. En poca estima tienen ustedes a su país si piensan que el cumplimiento de una ley le humilla". Esta ha sido la contundente respuesta del ministro de Política Territorial y Función Pública a un diputado de Vox, que había incidido en que los indultos suponían una humillación.

Miguel Iceta ha dicho a Ignacio Gil Lázaro que "en poca estima" tiene a su país si piensa que el cumplimiento de una ley le humilla, porque los indultos están regulados por ley desde 1870.

Además, Iceta ha acusado a los diputados de ultraderecha de preferir la antigua ley del talión del ojo por ojo al perdón del Nuevo Testamento que él elige y ha aseverado que los indultos no humillan a España y que no habrá ni amnistía ni autodeterminación.

"Ustedes quieren una ley mucho más antigua, la ley del talión, ojo por ojo y diente por diente, pero yo siempre entre el Antiguo Testamento y el Nuevo Testamento elijo el Nuevo Testamento, el del perdón, el de la generosidad, el de la política, el diálogo, la fraternidad", ha espetado el ministro a la bancada de Vox.

El repaso de Iceta a Gil Lázaro ha sido aplaudido no solo en el Congreso, sino también en las redes sociales:

