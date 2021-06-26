CROMOS RETRO EUROCOPALas impresionantes imágenes de las estrellas de la Eurocopa convertidas en cromos retro

Imágenes de los jugadores de la Eurocopa en cromos retro. - OneFootball / TWITTER

La celebración de la UEFA Euro 2020 está dando mucho de qué hablar. Desde la vacunación de los jugadores españoles hasta la reacción de Alemania a las leyes LGTBfobas de Orbán, en Hungría, que pasaron del debate público y saltaron al terreno de juego tras las contradicciones de la UEFA al respecto.

Esta Eurocopa, además de por el juego de las distintas selecciones, está dejando innumerables momentos memorables. Al menos Coca-Cola no la olvidará. No obstante, en redes sociales, los usuarios están dando rienda suelta a su creatividad y nadie está quedando indiferente.

En este caso, OneFootball, una plataforma digital que hace un seguimiento continuo de este deporte, ha compartido unas imágenes que podrían levantar tanto nostalgia como alguna que otra carcajada. ¿La razón? Convertir las imágenes de los jugadores actuales en cromos retro de Panini. No tiene pérdida.

Desde Cristiano Ronaldo hasta Kylian Mbappé, pasando por Hazard, Modric o Lewandowski. Imágenes que podrían devolver unos minutos de infancia, y varias carcajadas, a muchos amantes del fútbol.

