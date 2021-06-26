La celebración de la UEFA Euro 2020 está dando mucho de qué hablar. Desde la vacunación de los jugadores españoles hasta la reacción de Alemania a las leyes LGTBfobas de Orbán, en Hungría, que pasaron del debate público y saltaron al terreno de juego tras las contradicciones de la UEFA al respecto.

Esta Eurocopa, además de por el juego de las distintas selecciones, está dejando innumerables momentos memorables. Al menos Coca-Cola no la olvidará. No obstante, en redes sociales, los usuarios están dando rienda suelta a su creatividad y nadie está quedando indiferente.

En este caso, OneFootball, una plataforma digital que hace un seguimiento continuo de este deporte, ha compartido unas imágenes que podrían levantar tanto nostalgia como alguna que otra carcajada. ¿La razón? Convertir las imágenes de los jugadores actuales en cromos retro de Panini. No tiene pérdida.

Here’s what we reckon the stars of #Euro2020 would look like as retro Panini stickers ????????

Which is your favourite? ???? pic.twitter.com/r7dTQqRqks

— OneFootball (@OneFootball) June 23, 2021