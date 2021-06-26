Isabel Bacon¿Os acordáis de la ministra del PP Isabel Tocino? Pues ahora es Isabel Bacon

La exministra del PP Isabel Tocino, en 2018. / ZIPI (EFE)

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha sido nombrado "Embajador de la Igualdad" por la asociación Women in the Legal World (WLW).

Próxima al PP, el consejo asesor de la entidad cuenta en su Consejo Asesor con exdirigentes conservadoras como Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría y Ana Pastor.

Quizás los más jóvenes no recuerden a Isabel Tocino, vinculada al Opus Dei y ministra de Medio Ambiente con José María Aznar.

Ahora también es asesora de Women in the Legal World, cuya página en inglés la ha rebautizado como Isabel Bacon.

 

Como cabría esperar, en Twitter se ha desatado el cachondeo…

