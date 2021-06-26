Isabel Bacon¿Os acordáis de la ministra del PP Isabel Tocino? Pues ahora es Isabel Bacon
El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha sido nombrado "Embajador de la Igualdad" por la asociación Women in the Legal World (WLW).
Próxima al PP, el consejo asesor de la entidad cuenta en su Consejo Asesor con exdirigentes conservadoras como Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría y Ana Pastor.
Quizás los más jóvenes no recuerden a Isabel Tocino, vinculada al Opus Dei y ministra de Medio Ambiente con José María Aznar.
Ahora también es asesora de Women in the Legal World, cuya página en inglés la ha rebautizado como Isabel Bacon.
Como cabría esperar, en Twitter se ha desatado el cachondeo…
Queréis ver quienes forman parte del Consejo de @WomenLegalW que ha decidido darle este premio a Almeida? SORPRESA https://t.co/vJ9luDWDIs pic.twitter.com/ZeeVrZbDa5
— nico ۞ (@Nicormg) June 24, 2021
PERO QUE LE HAN TRADUCIDO EL APELLIDO A ISABEL TOCINO POR ISABEL BACON https://t.co/dhFas5Dlpe
— Kortvex (@kortvex) June 24, 2021
Soraya Saénz of Saintmary, Ana Shepherd, Isabel Bacon & Isabel Valleyofgoats https://t.co/qQOvhr7TSO
— Yuri Volk (@JorgeLobo) June 24, 2021
Isabel Bacon se sorprende cuando, tras un viaje en el extranjero, su amado hijo regresa acompañado de una mujer, que presenta como su prometida. Entonces, hará la vida imposible a su futura nuera para evitar que esa boda se celebre- "Madre posesiva" (Family Nest) sábado 16h en A3 pic.twitter.com/WyndIvL07O
— Peli de Tarde (@PeliDeTarde) June 25, 2021
¿Realmente Isabel Bacon es un trozo de Bacon con un filtro de personal del snapchat? https://t.co/2iz5z9mwVK
— Ness (@NessTwelve) June 25, 2021
¿Por qué en la web pone "Isabel Bacon" y no "Ana Sheperd"? Esto es lo que llevo rumiando varias horas.
— Jorge Tamames (@Jorge_Tamames) June 25, 2021
