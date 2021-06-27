LEONOR CARTEL TWITTER"El futuro es Leonor": cachondeo en Twitter con un evento que conmemoraba el séptimo aniversario de la coronación de Felipe VI
Imagen del cartel de Concordia Real Española editada. - @Brantifasco / TWITTER
Este sábado, Concordia Real Española ha organizado un evento en la Plaza de Oriente, en Madrid, para conmemorar el séptimo aniversario de la coronación de Felipe VI. No obstante, los preparativos del acto han dejado imágenes que han triunfado en Twitter.
Prueba de ello son las alabanzas a la princesa Leonor y a la reina Letizia:
Hostias qué vergüenza pic.twitter.com/j1YsUZlXa6
— Isacín, por dios! ???? (@isaacfcorrales) June 26, 2021
Eso sí, la interpretación de los piropos es libre, por ello, Leonor ha reaccionado al que le lanzaban; pero Leonor Watling.
Gracias, no hacía falta, pero agradezco la confianza. https://t.co/RLlJlUp881
— LeonorWatling (@LeonorWatling1) June 26, 2021
Algún que otro usuario no ha dudado en celebrar este piropo a la actriz. Se merece todo.
— ????мисс Марпл???? (@MarpleSenyoreta) June 26, 2021
Pero volviendo al tema, la cuestión es que estas imágenes han dado para todo tipo de bromas y los tuiteros han sacado toda su artillería.
El Rey de Los Frikis pic.twitter.com/1n2dnJaHCb
— Monokepos (@Monokepos) June 26, 2021
LA Corona UNE, pues el vodka no digo nada. pic.twitter.com/39wQRLmFo8
— Jc???????????????????????????????? (@Jc_seat1400) June 26, 2021
???????????????? pic.twitter.com/N0z2Rco2la
— Braulio (@Brantifasco) June 26, 2021
Vaya Felpudo feo. pic.twitter.com/6kCWPxvma7
— The Puto Monkey ???? (@talibegan) June 26, 2021
— burrapaca2 (@burrapaca2) June 26, 2021
— burrapaca2 (@burrapaca2) June 26, 2021
Eso no es nada. Me la imagino en su primer año de reinado… pic.twitter.com/SRhExzdBxC
— Vittorio di Píloro (@FMcpolla) June 26, 2021
— • (@Tosta200) June 27, 2021
Esta bien recordar que Letizia es una mujer real, porque cada día se parece más a un robot pic.twitter.com/d1uIQqVEtd
— el sugus azul (@elsugusazul) June 26, 2021
