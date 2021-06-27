LEONOR CARTEL TWITTER"El futuro es Leonor": cachondeo en Twitter con un evento que conmemoraba el séptimo aniversario de la coronación de Felipe VI

Imagen del cartel de Concordia Real Española editada. - @Brantifasco / TWITTER

Imagen del cartel de Concordia Real Española editada. - @Brantifasco / TWITTER

Por

Este sábado, Concordia Real Española ha organizado un evento en la Plaza de Oriente, en Madrid, para conmemorar el séptimo aniversario de la coronación de Felipe VI. No obstante, los preparativos del acto han dejado imágenes que han triunfado en Twitter.

Prueba de ello son las alabanzas a la princesa Leonor y a la reina Letizia:

Eso sí, la interpretación de los piropos es libre, por ello, Leonor ha reaccionado al que le lanzaban; pero Leonor Watling.

Algún que otro usuario no ha dudado en celebrar este piropo a la actriz. Se merece todo.

Pero volviendo al tema, la cuestión es que estas imágenes han dado para todo tipo de bromas y los tuiteros han sacado toda su artillería.

Más de Tremending

Etiquetas